Marshall County’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for July was 5.3% — same as in June — which matched the rates of neighboring counties Shelby and Randolph.
Marshall County’s labor force increased from 44,655 in June to 45,620 while the number of unemployed workers went up from 2,373 to 2,401. Clay County and Cullman County had the lowest rates at 4.8% and 5.1%, respectively.
President of the Marshall County Economic Development Committee Matt Arnold said he expected the July rate to be close to the same as June’s for Marshall County. He said the large majority of younger workers who were eager to get back to work might have already done so in June, meaning the older, more vulnerable workers are still waiting out COVID-19. That combined with the elevated weekly unemployment benefits of $600 not ending until July 31 may have lead to a stagnant rate.
Now that the extra unemployment benefits have ended and with multiple executive orders coming from the White House, Arnold said he’s not sure how the next few months are going to look in terms of labor.
“August numbers are going to be interesting to see because it’s going to show … how many people [nationwide] are milking this gravy train [the U.S.] Congress created, which, granted, probably needed to happen, but it didn’t need to be permanent.”
Arnold said the prolonged extra unemployment benefits — which has given people more money than they would have earned working, in some cases — have been hurting the majority of private industries from manufacturing to restaurants.
“But as far as our [Marshall County’s] numbers, even though it’s stabilized, I was encouraged because the civilian labor force went up by almost 1,000. That’s encouraging that more people are getting out working. “
Arnold said the unemployment rate typically rises when the labor force increases, so the stable rate in Marshall County may indicate the majority of those entering the workforce have been able to find jobs.
“As the higher unemployment compensation ended … a good many of our people came back to work,” Arnold said. “A good many came back before that happened, and that speaks well to our workforce… It is a really good selling point [to future companies] to say we got a solid workforce that … wants to work. “
Statewide, the July unemployment rate rose slightly from the previous month.
Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced last Friday that the state’s preliminary, seasonally adjusted July unemployment rate was 7.9%, up from June’s rate of 7.6%, and above July 2019’s rate of 2.8%. July’s rate represents 176,637 unemployed workers, compared to 166,668 in June and 63,414 in July 2019.
“Following several months of unemployment rate decreases, this month we saw a slight increase in our unemployment rate,” Washington said. “While we can all agree that the economy is definitely recovering, we will continue to have fluctuations as we continue to learn how to navigate in this new pandemic-related reality.”
Statewide, wage and salary employment increased in July by $10,900. Monthly gains were seen in the leisure and hospitality sector (+$5,800), the manufacturing sector (+$4,300) and the professional and business services sector (+$4,200), among others. Over the year, wage and salary employment has decreased by $101,800, with losses in the leisure and hospitality sector (-$33,700), the professional and business services sector (-$19,400), and the education and health services sector (-$19,000), among others.
“Nearly 200,000 jobs were lost from March to April, when we experienced the greatest shutdowns and layoffs,” continued Washington. “Since then, we’ve recovered approximately half of those jobs.”
Counties with the highest unemployment rates were Wilcox County at 19.0%, Lowndes County at 18.7%, and Dallas County at 14.5%.
Major cities with the lowest unemployment rates were Vestavia Hills at 4.3%, Madison at 4.6% and Homewood at 4.7%. Major cities with the highest unemployment rates were Prichard at 21.2%, Selma at 17.5% and Bessemer and Mobile at14.0%.
