A few years ago, I felt the Lord open a passage of scripture up to me in a new way.
I urge you to open to Exodus 33:12-23. It is a beautiful dialogue between the Lord and Moses that takes a bold turn with a bold statement:
“Now show me Your glory.”
Moses was having a conversation with the Almighty God, but he wanted to see Him. The Lord needed to protect him, so He brought Moses to a place near Him and tucked him into the cleft of the rock. He placed His hand over him as His glory passed by, as no man could see His face and live.
I want to be near the Lord with all my heart. I want to see His glory!
As I read this at the time, I saw, in a different light, what wanting this nearness to Him means. It is being hidden in the cleft of the “Rock.” It is being in the darkness — with the hand of the Lord covering me — yet trusting by faith that I am as near to Him as I have ever been.
It is being hidden within the suffering of Christ Himself.
Paul stated it as wanting to know the Lord in the power of His resurrection, in the fellowship of His sufferings, becoming like Him in His death.
Seeing the glory of the Lord is seeing the face of Christ at His darkest hour ... and embracing the willingness to share in that pain with Him. It is climbing into the cleft of that rock near the Father, realizing that the time in the darkness may not “feel” like He is near at all.
It is choosing the cross despite the pain ... knowing that resurrection is on the way.
This Easter occurs in a time of much loss across the world. It is a time of darkness when hope seems almost out of grasp for some.
I urge you to look up and remember that the Rock was cleft for you to climb in and face the suffering of this life in Him.
There is an empty tomb today to remind us that even death cannot conquer Life Himself.
There is hope in the Lord Jesus. I pray you run to Him today.
Exodus 33:12-23, Philippians 3:10
Amanda Conn has been a member of The River Church of God for more than 20 years, involved in several different ministries — one of which is writing the devotion for the church’s website. She also works at Industrial Rental in Guntersville. She is the wife of Jeff Conn and mother to Jayden and Avery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.