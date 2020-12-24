Black plastic bags stuffed to mimic body bags lined part of the sidewalk in front of the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville on Wednesday night along with hundreds of orange sticks stuck in the ground, all to represent the many slaves John Marshall -- the county’s namesake -- reportedly owned.
Reclaiming Our Time founder Unique Dunston said she wanted to “educate” people on how Marshall, who was the U.S. Chief Justice from 1801-1835, was involved in slavery and how the Confederate monument and flag that stand at the courthouse today still represent “white supremacy.”
“Recently, [Marshall’s] history of being a slave owner has surfaced,” Dunston said in a video posted to social media during the demonstration. “Throughout history, it was something that was kind of covered up, nobody really talked about it -- he was just a great man.
“I think it’s important when we talk about history, we talk about the big picture -- the good and the bad,” she added.
Dunston said while researching the history of slavery in Marshall County, she learned Marshall owned roughly 150 slaves; more if you count the ones he gifted to his children, she said. Each faux body bag was labeled with the name of a slave Marshall allegedly owned along with the price he paid for them. The words “Marshall County’s heritage of hate” were also written on the signs.
“John Marshall was not from Marshall County, but it’s very telling that the people here at the time thought very highly of [him], and they named the whole county after him,” Dunston said. “I doubt he ever stepped foot here.”
Marshall still holds the record for being the longest serving chief justice whose decisions still shape American law today. According to the University of Chicago law school, five of the 10 opinions most cited by the Supreme Court belong to him. Additionally, while most historians agree he owned hundreds of slaves, Marshall reportedly referred to slavery as “evil” and “contrary to natural law.”
In “Without Precedent: Chief Justice John Marshall and His Times,” biographer Joel Richard Paul wrote, “Marshall, like most southern federalists, opposed the slave trade, supported manummission and wanted to outlaw discrimination and unnecessary regulations on African Americans. As a member of the Supreme Court, he forcefully condemned the slave trade as a crime against natural law. Yet, paradoxically, Marshall upheld the right to own slaves in the slave states.”
Dunston and the group of protesters held a moment of silence for the slaves as well as for members of the Cherokee nation, who she said inhabited the land where the county now sits long before the “white man” moved in.
“[The Cherokee] had their own alphabet, schools for men and women, and of course, the white man wanted their land, specifically Marshall County,” Dunston said.
On Tuesday night before, a pro-Confederate group gathered at the courthouse. According to the Marshall County Commission Chairman’s office, Robby Mays applied for the permit to picket along with a group of up to 30 people. The Reporter asked Mays for comment, but neither he or anyone else in the group wanted to speak.
