Mayor, three councilmen re-elected in Boaz

Boaz residents add up vote totals posted on the doors of the city recreation center. Mayor David Dyar and three sitting councilmen were re-elected. One incumbent councilman was defeated.

Boaz City Council will look much the same after three of four councilmen and the mayor won re-election Tuesday.

Mayor David Dyar secured a second term, defeating former mayor Tim Walker by just over 230 votes. Dyar garnered 916 votes over Walker's 678 votes.

Incumbent Councilmen David Ellis, Johnny Willis and Jeff Sims will retain their seats. Josh Greer beat Incumbent Jeff Davis by nearly 200 votes.

Councilman Mike Matthews was unopposed for his seat.

“We have a lot of experience on this council,” said Dyar.

“We are going to keep our foot on the gas and continue to improve Boaz.”

