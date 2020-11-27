No. 1 Alabama (7-0, 7-0) welcomes No. 22 Auburn (5-2, 5-2) to Tuscaloosa on Saturday for the 85th installment of the Iron Bowl.
The Crimson Tide and Tigers are set for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff, with the game airing on CBS.
Fans can listen to the game locally on FM 92.7 (Alabama network) and FM 95.9 (Auburn network). The Alabama broadcast will be on Sirius/XM 138/191. The Auburn broadcast will be on Sirius/XM 81/81
The Tide holds a 46-37-1 all-time advantage in the series and is currently riding a four-game winning streak over the Tigers at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Auburn’s last win in Tuscaloosa was a 28-27 decision during its 2010 national championship season. Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Cam Newton rallied the Tigers from a 24-0 first-half deficit.
The home team has won the last four Iron Bowls, including Auburn’s 48-45 triumph a year ago. The Crimson Tide routed the Tigers 52-21 two years ago in Tuscaloosa.
Since 1980, the series is tied 20-20. Auburn won the 1980s with a 6-4 record, while Alabama took the 1990s with a 7-3 mark. The Tigers claimed the 2000s with a 7-3 record, and the Crimson Tide won the 2010s with a 6-4 mark.
Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban is 10-8 all-time against Auburn, including an 8-5 mark in the Iron Bowl. However, Saban won't coach in the game after testing positive for COVID-19. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian will step in for Saban.
Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn is 3-4 against Alabama in his eight years with the Tigers, with three of his four losses coming in Tuscaloosa.
Alabama has won 53 of the last 55 games at its home stadium following the Crimson Tide’s 63-3 win over Kentucky on Nov. 21.
Alabama boasts the best all-time home winning percentage in the FBS with an .833 (276-54-3) mark at Bryant-Denny Stadium since its opening in 1929.
Auburn notes
The Auburn defense is the only defense in the SEC that has not given up more than 30 points in a game this season. The Tigers are one of only 12 teams nationally with two or more defensive touchdowns scored this season.
Colby Wooden leads the SEC with 8.5 tackles for loss this season. As a team, Auburn is fourth in the SEC with 42 tackles for loss.
Zakoby McClain is seventh in the SEC averaging 9.7 tackles per game (68 total), and Owen Pappoe is ninth in the conference with a 9.3 average (65 total).
True freshman Tank Bigsby is fourth in the SEC in all-purpose average (131.0 yards per game) and has accounted for more than a quarter (11 of 39) of Auburn’s plays of 20-plus yards this season. Seth Williams has 11 receptions of 20-plus yards as well this season
Bigsby, whose 527 rushing yards rank fourth among all FBS freshmen, was the first Auburn freshman to rush for 100 yards in three consecutive games. Previously, only Bo Jackson (1982) and Michael Dyer (2010) rushed for three 100-yard games against SEC opposition as Auburn freshmen.
Auburn has produced a 100-yard rusher in 58 of 100 games under Malzahn. Fifteen different Tigers have rushed for 100 yards in a game under Malzahn.
Auburn’s record with a 100-yard rusher under Malzahn is 45-13. With two 100-yard rushers in the same game, it’s 13-0.
Auburn is the only SEC team to rush for 200 yards in four straight games this season (vs. Arkansas, South Carolina, Ole Miss and LSU).
The Tigers have committed the fewest turnovers (six) of any SEC team this season.
Crimson Tide notes
The Crimson Tide’s offense has scored 35 or more points in 20 straight games, which is the longest streak in major-college football history.
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has completed 77.1 percent of his passes for 2,426 yards, 18 touchdowns and only three interceptions.
Senior receiver DeVonta Smith’s touchdown reception in the second quarter against Kentucky on Nov. 21 was the 32nd of his career, officially making him the new Alabama and Southeastern Conference record holder.
Smith passed former Alabama wideout Amari Cooper (2012-14), who held the record for the Crimson Tide with 31. Cooper and Smith were both tied with Chris Doering (1992-95) for the SEC record prior to the matchup with the Wildcats. Smith continued against UK by scoring one more touchdown to add to his lead.
Alabama’s defense has come into its own over the last 14 quarters of football (3.5 games). Since halftime of a 41-24 win over then-No. 3/3 Georgia on Oct. 17, Alabama has only allowed 20 points (0 to UGA, 17 at Tennessee, 0 vs. Mississippi State, 3 vs. Kentucky) or 5.7 points per game.
The Crimson Tide has allowed an average of just 59.6 yards per quarter (834 yards in 14 quarters) in that same time frame or 238.3 yards per game.
The Crimson Tide has been ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press poll at least once each season since 2008. The 13-year streak is the longest in the history of the AP rankings.
The previous long streak was seven seasons by Miami (Florida) from 1986-92.
