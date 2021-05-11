With fears of gas shortages and price hikes looming due to a recent cyberattack on a major pipeline, Gov. Kay Ivey as well as AAA Alabama said there is no need to panic.
The Colonial Pipeline, which supplies 45% of the East Coast with millions of gallons of fuel per day, has been largely shut down since last week’s cyberattack by a hacker group known as DarkSide, according to the FBI.
Though Colonial’s smaller pipelines have been operating and fuel is being transported by other means, the temporary supply hit has caused prices to rise and some gas stations to run out of product, further fueling fears of a shortage.
Gov. Key Ivey on Tuesday said she spoke with the U.S. Department of Energy about the cyberattack, and she was assured the pipeline should be operational in a few days. She urged Alabamians and others to not panic and to use “good judgement.”
“A shortage has not reached Alabama at this time, and [Ivey] reminds us that an overreaction would only lead to that,” her office said in a statement. “Be courteous, only fill up if you need to, and do not fill up multiple containers. Gov. Ivey urges patience and common sense.”
Alabama AAA spokesman Clay Ingram agreed with the governor saying people should adjust their gas consumption temporarily to get through the week, but there is no need to panic. He added that most of the fuel outages he’s seen reported in Alabama have been due to “panic buying,” where people buy more than they normally would or need.
“That’s the worst thing we can do,” Ingram told The Reporter. “What we need to be doing is taking every step we can to use as little gas and buy as little gas as possible, but we’re doing the opposite… That creates way more problems than it solves.”
Though some gas stations may run out of gas from time to time while the pipeline comes back online, Ingram said the supply is at a near all-time high. The problem lies in getting that fuel where it needs to be. That problem has been made worse due to the current lack of qualified drivers currently available to work.
“It’s not a shortage of gas; it’s a shortage of transportation,” he said.
Ingram said consumers can expect prices to continue to increase through Memorial Day, but he doubts the statewide gas price average, which is currently at $2.72, will get above $3.
“We might see [prices] bump up a little more after [the pipeline is fixed] just because it’s getting close to Memorial Day,” he said. “Usually, that weekend is our highest price point weekend of the year.”
