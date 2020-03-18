Marshall County 911 is making changes due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to Director of Marshall County 911 Johnny Hart, as of Wednesday, March 18, only authorized personnel of Marshall County 911 would be allowed in the facility for the next two weeks, and it could be extended depending on the progression of the virus.
“All Marshall County 911 operation will continue doing their job, other than the facility will be closed to general public,” Hart said.
“We are asking that the employees use all precautionary ways in dealing with this situation,” he added. “Make sure that you maintain a clean area you work in and use all health and safety measures working with other employees. We will keep all employees advised on additional steps to take in the days ahead.”
For any questions, call at 256-931-3911.
