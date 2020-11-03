Evelyn Hunter
Albertville
Evelyn Hunter, 85, of Albertville, died Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at her residence.
Service were Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial at Happy Hill Cemetery. Rev. Charles Brown and Rev. Wayne White officiated.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Glenn and Lesa Hunter; daughter and son-in-law, Jan and Michael Morgan; two granddaughters; and two great-granddaughters.
Joe D. Batchelor
Crossville
Joe D. Batchelor, 88, of Crossville, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his home.
Services were Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Rev. Wayne Tarvin and Rev. Deon Black officiated the service. Burial will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
He is survived by his sister, Jane Rutledge; and a host of nieces, nephews and relatives.
Larry Anthony Gregg
Boaz
Larry Anthony Gregg, 58, of Boaz, died Friday, Oct. 30, 2020 at his residence
Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Sardis Cemetery. Rev. Ron Hayes will be officiating.
Visitation will be 12:30 until 2 p.m. before the service on Tuesday.
Survivors include his wife, Vicky Gregg; son, Kevin Gregg; sister, Pam Mosley; mother-in-law, Rosa Nell Amos; and two nephews.
Lula Hudgins
Albertville
Lula Hudgins, 81, of Albertville, died Oct. 31, 2020, at Albertville Nursing Home.
Services were Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Dean Moore officiating. Burial was in Beulah Baptist Church Cemetery.
Survivors include a daughter, Felicia Dendy (James); sister, Sharon Moore Garmany ( Anthony); brothers, Jerry Moore, Dean Moore (Margie) and Richard Moore (Jackie); eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Perry Henry
Albertville
Perry Henry, 60, of Albertville, died Oct. 30, 2020, at his home.
A memorial service was held Monday, Nov. 2, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ronnie Moore officiating.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Henry; daughters, Misty Wood (Jesse), Tabitha Thrasher (Jared) and Natasha Pruitt (Anthony); son, Randy Parker (Emma); sisters, Sonja Dodd Field (Charlie), Chastity Ponder and Brittney Laine; brothers, Leonard Rusty Henry (Cindy), Greg Henry (Sandy) and Reggie Henry (Amanda); 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy Ivalee Pitts
Boaz
Dorothy Ivalee Pitts, 86, of Boaz, died Oct. 31, at Crossville Nursing Home.
No services are planned. The family has chosen cremation. Albertville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include daughters, Sheila Hill and Shelbra Delane Morrow, both of Boaz; sister, Helen Rowan, of Altoona; three grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great-grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.