William “Billy” Hutchison
Albertville
William “Billy” Hutchison, 58, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
He is survived by his parents, Bill Hutchison and Patricia Denson; and brother, Marshall Hutchison.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
David Lee Williams
Boaz
David Lee Williams, 61, of Boaz, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.
His funeral service was held Friday, March 6, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial following in Bethlehem Cemetery. Rev. Wayne White officiated the service.
He is survived by his mother, Mildred Spivey.
Etowah Memorial Chapel directed.
Charlie Wayne Norris
Attalla
Charlie Wayne Norris, 73, of Attalla, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020.
There will be a memorial service at a later date. The family has chosen cremation.
He is survived by his children, Marrie Cole, Charles Norris, Tonya Cole, Jennifer Cole, Tammy Norris, Jason Norris; step-daughters, Tammy Hawkins, Jami Helton; 28 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directed.
Brenda Cason
Albertville
Brenda Cason, 59, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Her funeral service was held Friday, March 6, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial following in Memory Hill Cemetery. Pastor Norm Hewitt officiated.
She is survived by her husband, Steve Cason; children, Jason Dewayne Cason, Jennifer Denise Cason; five grandchildren; brother, Jerry Lamar Patterson; and sisters, Vickie Patterson and Tammy Deerman (Charles).
Albertville Memorial Chapel directed.
Natalie Brooke Williams
Boaz
Natalie Brooke Williams, 31, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at her residence.
Her funeral service was 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, at Albertville Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation was be 5-7 p.m. before the service. Rev. Jerry Holland and Rev. Bruce Campbell officiated.
She is survived by her son, Julian Carson Teal; father, Jeffery Lynn Williams; sister, Aimee Kowalski (Chris); and grandparents, Howard and Pat Williams.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directed.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
