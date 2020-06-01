A two-vehicle crash Sunday night claimed the life of a Guntersville woman.
Brianna Alexus Vaughn, 21, was killed when the 2001 Infiniti she was driving crossed the centerline on Alabama Highway 69 and struck a 1998 GMC Envoy at approximately 9 p.m., according to Alabama Senior State Trooper Chuck Daniel.
The crash occurred two miles south of Arab. Vaughn was pronounced dead at the scene, Daniel said. The driver of the GMC was injured and transported to Marshall Medical Centers North.
Nothing further is available as the incident remains under investigation.
