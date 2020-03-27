Hours before state officials announced Thursday to extend the statewide school closure through the remainder of the year, the Boaz City Schools System partnered with Neighborhood Bridges Boaz to feed students and send a heartfelt message: “We miss you.”
Boaz, like other local districts, has been handing out food several days per week since schools were shut down nearly two weeks ago. Bridges Boaz took the lead Thursday by supplying and helping distribute food for students.
“Back when we first found out schools were going to be closed, Jill Johnson at the chamber called a meeting [with several different community stakeholders] to figure out how we could help the schools feed these children,” Bridges Boaz Area Director Brett Johnson said. “We knew the school system was doing what they did last week, but they didn’t know if they were going to have the food supplies for this week. So, us being a new organization … decided to do an all-call for food, donations financially and get really good prices on bulk orders for food we are handing out today.
“So long story short, it’s really been a community-wide wrap-around effort,” he added. “We’ve just kind of been the air-traffic controllers, if you will.”
Johnson said he hoped to see Bridges Boaz continue being able to hand out food, but there were several factors to be weighed before making any commitments.
Renae Mosley, a pre-K teacher at Boaz, said she was heartbroken over the first announcement of Alabama’s schools closing through April 6.
Before learning the state’s latest decision to extend the closure, Mosley told The Reporter it’s been difficult for her and other teachers to be away from their students.
“My babies are everything to me,” she said. “It makes me cry when I see them in the car because I am thinking about retiring this year, and I don’t want to end my year like this. I want some closure to it.
“I’ve sent letters and I’ve called them,” Mosley added. “They want to be back at school, and all the other teachers do too.”
She said being able to see her students and give them food for their families was a blessing.
“It’s just so important,” Mosley said. “I just think being able to give back to the community — I’ve been blessed, so I want to bless the community by what little I can do.”
