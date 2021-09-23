An Albertville Public Works employee was injured in a hit-and-run accident Thursday morning.
According to Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis, the worker was trimming weeds in the 500 block of Rose Road at about 8:15 a.m. when he was struck. He was part of a work crew in the area. The victim’s identity has not been released.
The employee suffered a broken arm, an injured hip and other bruises and scrapes, Ennis said.
At 8:30 a.m., Ennis said Albertville Fire and Rescue workers were treating the employee in an ambulance at the scene, attempting to stabilize his condition before taking him to Marshall Medical Center South for further treatment.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said the driver of the vehicle did not stop and police are searching for the driver. Witnesses reported the suspect vehicle is a white pickup truck last seen headed toward U.S. 431 on Rose Road.
Anyone with information on the accident is asked to call Albertville Police Detective Division at 256-891-8274 or dispatch at 256-878-1212.
