A two-vehicle wreck in Albertville this morning left one dead and two more injured.
At 5:52 a.m, Fred Clifford Daugette, 60, of Albertville, was traveling south on Alabama Highway 75 in a 2011 Nissan Pathfinder when he crossed the center line and struck Dennis Hilburn III, 19, of Albertville, who was driving a 2017 Ford Fusion traveling north.
Daugette's vehicle then spun and overturned off an embankment ejecting Daugette, who was apparently not wearing a seat belt. Hilburn's vehicle spun and came to rest in the roadway. The accident occurred between Edmondson Street and Turnpike Road, Smith said.
Daugette was pronounced dead at the scene by the Marshall Coroner's Office. Hilburn and a female passenger were reportedly transported for medical treatment some time later by private vehicle. Traffic on both sides of the highway was backed up during the morning commute as first responders worked the scene.
The cause and investigation into the accident are still ongoing, Smith said.
