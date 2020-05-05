By Rose Myers
Marshall Medical Centers
Acts of kindness can reach around the globe. From Taiwan to Guntersville, one corporate helping hand reached out to another with a life-saving gift that eventually was shared with Marshall Medical Centers to help protect its healthcare workers from the coronavirus.
The gift from across the world started when Rite Safety, a long-time Kappler distributor in Taiwan, heard how COVID-19 was spreading throughout the United States. Wanting to do something to help, Rite Safety acquired 10,000 N95 masks from a manufacturer in southern China and shipped them to Guntersville, said Kappler President Laura Kappler-Roberts.
“To me it symbolizes just how small the world really is and the beauty of all people coming together to care for one another,” she said. “This one act of kindness exemplifies God’s command to love one another.”
The act of kindness actually was one of many demonstrated throughout the 30-year business relationship between the companies, including support Kappler provided during the 1999 earthquake in Taiwan, the 2003 SARS outbreak in China and the 2008 earthquake in southwest China, to name a few, Kappler-Roberts said.
Making the gesture even more touching, Rite Safety general manager and long-time Kappler friend, Thomas Liu, included an old Chinese poem with his gift, which is printed in Chinese characters on each box of masks.
“山 川 異 域，風 月 同 天” The poem translated into English means: “Though in a different geography area, we are sharing with the same sky.”
Thomas and his team explained that they wanted to do something to show their support for Kappler and our country, she said. Kappler decided to pass along the kind offer in order to help those more in need of the critical N95 masks. Based on a proportionate basis of need, they donated masks to Marshall Medical Centers along with nursing homes, physician clinics, dentists, EMA and ambulance services throughout Marshall, DeKalb and Jackson counties.
“We wanted to donate in a way that would have the most impact for our local communities,” Kappler-Roberts said.
The gift was accepted by The Foundation for Marshall Medical Centers, which has coordinated the tremendous outpouring of generosity to the hospital system from the community during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Kappler has been a generous, long-time partner of Marshall Medical Centers,” Foundation Director Andrea Oliver said. “We are so thankful to them for considering us as a recipient of this donation and moved by the fact that people on the other side of the world are thinking of us as well.”
Kappler has produced critically-needed safety products and protective clothing in Guntersville for the past 40 years.
