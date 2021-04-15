This is an opinion column.
My grandpa, R.C. Morrow, could pick the taters off the vine when he held a banjo across his knee. His fingers moved effortlessly across the metal strings even when his hands grew wrinkled and aged. As far as I know he never had any real lessons, but he sure could play a rowdy rendition of “Boilin’ Cabbage Down.”
The Morrow family had music coursing through their veins. My mother and most of her 11 siblings played some sort of instrument or sang along with the family’s harmonies. Momma once told me that her daddy ordered his wooden banjo from the Sears and Roebuck catalog with coins leftover from the cotton crop one year. He told me he traded a brown jug of corn whiskey for it. To this day, I believe his account of where it came from.
In the 1920’s through the 1950’s, Grandpa played his banjo in a bluegrass band on Sand Mountain. There were five of the rugged farmers who provided entertainment for local barn dances and picnics, as well as church socials and family gatherings. One of the most common events they provided music for was country gatherings called “house dances.”
At those get-togethers, a local resident invited friends and neighbors over on a Saturday night for an evening of live, old time music and a few hours respite from a world filled with war and poverty. The women provided plenty of homemade treats for the evening… fried chicken, apple pies and golden pound cakes. Momma said the men brought their own treats and went out on the porch to take a sip of them every now and then.
My grandfather’s band dispersed long before I was born, but I still have an old black and white photograph of them in a family album. Grandpa is sitting on the hood of an old Ford pickup truck and is surrounded by four other men…one with a fiddle and three with guitars. None are smiling but if you look closely, you can see a sparkle in each of their eyes.
In the late 1960’s, I always begged for some music every time we visited my grandparents’ house. I remember sitting outside with Grandpa as the sweet sounds of bluegrass flowed from his treasured banjo and drifted through the honeysuckle laced air. He poured his heart and soul into every tune he played and sang on those long-ago afternoons. His music filled my soul with warmth and the music became embedded into my heart.
He sat boldly on his small porch in downtown Albertville and generously shared the high-spirited melodies of days gone by with an audience of amused neighbors and the occasional vehicle that slowed down to catch a few notes of the music. His greatest fan, however, was a little blond-haired girl whose feet tapped in a steady rhythm of admiration for her greatest hero.
There was a twinkle in his eye and a smile on his lips when Grandpa picked up the banjo and everyone could easily see his love of music. His three fingered picking style and high-spirited playing are my fondest memories of him. Even though he never received any outstanding recognition for his natural talent, I just bet he could have held his own in a round of “Dueling Banjos” with the legendary Earl Scruggs… well, at least in a round of “Boilin’ Cabbage Down.”
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter. She can be reached at swholsonback4966@hotmail.com.
