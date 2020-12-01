Gloria M. Aldridge
Albertville
Gloria M. Aldridge, 82, of Albertville, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Barfield Health Care.Funeral services were Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home. Interment followed at Memory Hill Cemetery.Survivors include her husband, Richard Aldridge; and sister-in-law, Betty Fuller.
Joanne Baker
Huntsville
Joanne Baker, 81, of Huntsville, and formerly of Guntersville, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.Graveside services were Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Crestview Cemetery. Rev. Phillip Bradley officiated. Marshall Memorial Funeral Home handled the arrangements.
Gloria Jeanelle Toole Barwick
Albertville
Gloria Jeanelle Toole Barwick, 72, of Albertville, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Albertville Nursing Home.She is survived by her daughter, Georgette Barwick (Jennifer), of Guntersville; two sons, Scott Barwick (Penny), of Crawfordville, Florida; and Patrick Barwick, of Panacea, Florida; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a brother, Darryl Toole, of Tallahassee, Florida; and special guardian angel Nina Thrash, of Albertville.Albertville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Patsy Buchanan
Boaz
Patsy Silvey Buchanan, 66, of Boaz, died Sunday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.Funeral services were Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at McRae Funeral Home in Boaz. Rev. Nick Bayne, Rev. Richard Soper and Rev. Matt Mullinax officiated. Interment followed in Forrest Home Cemetery.She is survived by her husband, Joey Buchanan, of Boaz; sons, Luke (Amy) Duke and Chad (Tana) Buchanan, all of Boaz; daughter, Rachel (Matt) Mullinax, of Sardis; six grandchildren; sisters, Marie (Earl) Lybrand and Sharon (Donald) West, all of Boaz; brother, Jimmy Silvey and Dean Bowers, of Georgia.
David Leon Duncan
Albertville
David Leon Duncan, 74, of Albertville, died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at Erlanger Hospital in Chattanooga, Tennessee.Funeral services were Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Baltimore Avenue Church of God. Bro. Morrell Upchurch officiated. Interment followed in Memory Hill Cemetery.He’s survived by his wife, Cora Belle Davis Duncan; daughter, Rita Martin (Steve), of Guntersville; son, David Duncan (Stacey), of Guntersville; brother, James Duncan, of Albertville; sister, Peggy Tucker, of Guntersville; 11 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. Albertville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Frankie McClendon
Albertville
Frankie McClendon, 77, of Albertville, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice. Funeral services will be Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church of Albertville. Visitation will be from noon until 1. Rev. David Socha and Rev. Rick Owen will officiate. Interment will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. He’s survived by his wife, Diane McClendon; daughter, Carrie McClendon; sons, David Wright (Stephanie) and Josh McClendon; eight grandchildren; sister, Cecilia Morrison; and brother, Randy McClendon (Geneva). Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Paul David Shelton
Albertville
Paul David Shelton, 79, of Albertville, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his residence. A private graveside service will be Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, the family requests masks and social distancing for those attending. He’s survived by his daughters, Wendy Cody (Phillip) and Kellie Clark; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Boyd Shelton (Kim); and two sisters, Meredith Strom and Addean Faust. Albertville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Terry Story
Albertville
Terry Story, 63, of Albertville, died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at his residence. A memorial service will be Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at 5 p.m. at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home. Officiating will be Bro. Gary Swords and Bro. Lawrence Pankey. Visitation will be from 4-5 p.m. before the service. He is survived by his wife, Diane Story; daughters, Jennifer Hudick (Mike), Jessica Jenkins, Tyra Pearce, Dawn Erwin (Zach) and Haven Kincaid (James); eight grandchildren; sister, Gaynell Wright (Steve); brothers, Jerry Hall (Becky) and Dave Richards (Karolyn); special friends, Lawrence Pankey (Alisha) and Ralph Knight.
Bill Greene
Boaz
Bill Greene, 87, of Boaz, passed away Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020. His funeral service was Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2020, at Sardis Baptist Church. Burial followed in the adjoining cemetery. Rev. Mike Goforth, Rev. Max Roden and Bro. Tyler Gardner officiated the service. He is survived by his daughter, Jana Mayhall; son, Jim Greene (Kathy); four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Roger Greene (Janice). Albertville Memorial Chapel directed.
Don Hill
Boaz
Don Hill, 72, of Boaz, went to be with the Lord on Nov. 29, 2020. Services will be held Dec. 2, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Fisher Creek Church. Due to social distancing guidelines and Don’s love for gospel music a special congregational singing will be held at 2 p.m. prior to the service. This will be led by his nephew Lee Hill. The family would love all that will to join them in this time of worship. Officiating the service will be the current and former pastors of Fisher Creek Church; Revs Jason Hallmark, Jimmy Umphrey, and Keith Haney. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Nelda Hill; son, Terry (Janet) Hill; daughter, Julie (Patrick) Bright; brothers, David (Debby) Hill, Bill (Wanda) Hill; sisters, Debbie Hill, Peggy Estock; chosen brother, Jerrell (Linda) Duke; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Etowah Memorial and friend Bart Kirtland will be directing the service.
Hobert Lee Boone
Boaz
Hobert Lee Boone, 92, of Boaz passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Graveside services were Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Whitesboro Cemetery. Rev. Donny Kennedy officiated the service.He is survived by his wife, Evelyn Boone; sons, Eddie Boone, Randy Boone, Greg Boone (Susan), Rodney Boone; nine grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Etowah Memorial Chapel directed.
James L. Rucks
Crossville
James L. Rucks, 80, of Crossville, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020. His funeral service was Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Crossville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at Union Grove Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Linda Rucks; son, Franklin Rucks (Millie); daughter, Deb Patterson (Greg); two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren. Crossville Memorial Chapel directed.
James “Jimmy” Franklin Williams
Boaz
James “Jimmy” Franklin Williams of Boaz passed away after a short illness at Marshall Medical Center South on Nov. 28, 2020. He is survived by his brother, Ronnie Burdine, of Indiana; aunts, Jo Lane Kirk, of Piedmont; Helen Bowen, of Cullman; and Ruth Corey (Charlie), of Gadsden. Funeral Service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at Boaz Carr Chapel with burial to follow at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Rev. Jo Lane Kirk will officiate. Visitation will be 12 until 1 before the service on Wednesday at the funeral home. Boaz Carr Funeral Home directing.
Jim L. Farmer
Southside
Jim L. Farmer, 73, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020. Mr. Farmer is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Annette (Reynolds) Farmer; children, Angel Tinney (Terry Godwin) of Southside; Timothy Farmer (Kristina), of Goose Creek, SC.; Gabriel Batey and Tianna Farmer, of Southside; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and foster children. The family received family and friends for a final viewing Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at his home. A brief graveside service with interment was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, at Morton Chapel, 7521 US-278, Altoona, AL. 35952. George Reynolds officiated the service. Etowah Memorial Chapel directed.
Madell Cannady Hamilton
Albertville
Mrs. Madell Cannady Hamilton, 88, of Albertville, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Graveside services were held Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in the Fairview Cemetery with Bro. Joey Cannady officiating. She is survived by her special great-granddaughter, Allison Tucker; brother, Verlon Cannady, of Albertville; sisters, Helen Odam, of Georgia; Edith Brandon, of Florida; and Linda Cannady, of Albertville.
John Zweiter
Albertville
John Zweitzer, 78, of Albertville, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his residence. No funeral or visitation was held, as the family chose cremation. He is preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Marge Sweitzer. He is survived by his wife, Anne Sweitzer; daughter, Jennifer Scott (Wayne; son, Jim Sweitzer (Veronika); sister, Laura Foster (Byron); brother, Gerald Sweitzer (Beverly); and three grandchildren. Arrangements were entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Richard Melvin Grass
Guntersville
Richard Melvin Grass, 74, of Guntersville, passed away on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at his residence. Grass as a long-time member of The Church of Epiphany. A graveside service was held Nov. 27, at Guntersville City Cemetery. His brother, Paul Grass, was the speaker. He is preceded in death by his mother, Gertrude Camp Grass and his father, Melvin E. Grass. He is survived by his wife, Shannon Alston Grass; sister, Patti Prosch; sister-in-law, Julie Alston; brother-in-law, Alex Alston; and one niece and three nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or any animal shelter of your choice in Grass’s name. Albertville Funeral Home Downtown assisted the family with arrangements.
