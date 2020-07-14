Sardis junior right-handed pitcher Brody Samples made the most of his appearance in the 2020 Alabama Baseball Coaches Association Underclassmen All-Star Event at Troy University.
Samples faced 10 batters and allowed no walks, no runs and one hit while striking out four. His fastball touched 85 mph.
Samples’ strong outing helped the Orange team defeat Columbia Blue 7-6 on July 10.
The event is geared to allowing pitchers, position players and hitters to showcase their abilities for college coaches.
Rules for the event include five batters per inning, instead of three outs. Pitchers throw two innings while position players receive two at-bats per game.
“ALABCA does a great job with the event,” Nathan Samples, Brody’s father, said. “Good seminars and talks that these young men need to hear, and not all about sports, but life.
“They have devotions in the mornings, and they stay on campus in the dorms with curfews and wake-up times, so it’s a college athlete protocol they get to live for a few days.”
Bevill State coach Chris Blakley served as the Orange team’s head coach.
