A man accused of damaging personal property during a protest at the Marshall County Courthouse entered a guilty plea in Albertville Municipal Court Tuesday.
Billy Wayne McClendon, of Boaz, was arrested in October after he was seen cutting a hole in a blowup projections screen during a Confederate protest at the courthouse. He was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, booked into the Albertville City Jail and bonded out after posting a $500 bond.
McClendon entered the plea in front of Special Prosecutor Enza Giles. Municipal Court Judge Jimmy Carnes recused himself from the case.
“We can all agree to disagree,” said Reclaiming Our Time group member Russell Stanners. “It is when you cross that line and you start making decisions you can’t unmake that is when the problems start.
“I saw him [McClendon] look at the screen, turn his back towards the crowd and then I heard a pop. I was like ‘heck no he didn’t just do that!’
“It’s a matter of what his intent was. He had a knife. The issue is what was his true intent.”
McClendon was sentenced to a 60-day suspended jail sentence, two years of probation and special conditions of not attending any rallies, gatherings or protests political in nature. He was also assessed all court costs, a fine and restitution for the damaged equipment.
McClendon’s attorney, Adam Evans, declined to comment Tuesday afternoon while at the courtroom. McClendon also declined comment as he left the courthouse.
Unique Dunston, organizer of Reclaiming Our Time, said she was pleased with the outcome of Tuesday’s court hearing.
“I’m glad this is finally at an end after months and months of waiting,” Dunston said. “It wasn’t my property that was damaged, but it happened at my protest.”
Dunston said she was leading a march around Albertville and U.S. Highway 431 when she learned that a man had punctured the screen.
According to Dunston, multiple witnesses saw McClendon pull out a pocket-knife and cut a hole in the inflatable screen. He then walked back into the crowd of counter protestors before leaving the courthouse, she said.
Officers took statements from bystanders and made a report. Albertville Assistant Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee said no arrest was made at the time of the incident because no officer had directly witnessed it happen.
The owner of the screen filed for a warrant with the magistrate's office the next day.
Shawn Estes, another group member, said he didn’t necessarily want to see McClendon sit in jail.
“I wanted to see something that would act as a deterrent to others who may think this is an OK way to behave,” Estes said.
“I think the punishment was appropriate.”
