With the municipal election looming, The Reporter reached out to the candidates running for mayor in Guntersville and asked them what their vision would be for the city were they to win the election. The incumbent, Leigh Dollar (LD) is being challenged by Wes Long (WL) and Paula Fant Wallace (PFW) who think they can better lead the city to a more prosperous future.
What would you do in the first 90 days if elected?
LD: For me there would be no transition time, and the priorities will be making sure big projects such as the City Harbor and the Rec Department ball fields expansion are staying on schedule. But those are just the highlight projects, and we have dozens of other upgrade projects in the works that are important to keep moving. The other immediate thing will be to brief and educate any newly elected Council members on both current projects and longer-range plans, and help them understand the city finances which is critical.
WL: If elected, I will take office on November 3rd, but I will begin meeting with city officials the week after the election to start organizing so I can hit the ground running. The priority will be an audit of the city finances and installing my transparency agenda items: streaming public meetings, updating the city website, and getting the app deployed to citizens so they can better communicate with city officials. I will also start meeting with school board officials to start planning for the new school funding right after the school. I will draft the state legislative bill for term limits to be introduced in the 2021 legislative session. On my first day in office, I will return the mayor’s taxpayer-funded car because I will use my own, and I will institute Open Door Office Hours when any government employee, community group, or individual citizen can meet with me to discuss their concerns.
PFW: In the first 90 days after the election, I plan on evaluating city contracts and the financial condition of the city. I plan on requesting a forensic audit of the city general fund and all city departments so that a full report can be made to the citizens. I plan on meeting with each department to go over their short and long range plans and to listen to the questions and concerns of each city employee. I also plan on meeting with all department heads and supervisors as a group to assess ways the departments can work together efficiently. I plan on establishing a way for citizens to have input on current and future projects. I plan on initiating live-streamed council meetings and work sessions. Basically, I plan on hitting the ground running.
What’s more important to Guntersville right now: building new homes and commercial space or rehabbing/expanding/better utilizing our existing homes and storefronts?
LD: I think you need a balance between the two. New construction is always good, and we have enjoyed tremendous activity in Guntersville for both residential and commercial building. But it’s just as important to update and maintain existing buildings, to keep our city looking good and providing that option to meet different needs. The real answer to that question is to create a business climate and provide responsive city services to facilitate whatever residents and citizens need in terms of building activity. Guntersville is doing very well on both counts and it is evidenced by the healthy building permit growth we have experienced.
WL: Serving in an executive position such as mayor, all of this is important, and we will work on accomplishing all these things simultaneously to move the town forward. A great mayor is a great multi-tasker and a great manager of projects. I run many companies now and have a record of delegating great managers to carry out my vision for the city.
PFW: Guntersville is unique in the fact that we have our beautiful 69,000 acre lake. The issue this creates, however, is that our land area is limited. We must make the best use of our spaces, maintain the quaint, historic flavor of our city, and also move forward with new businesses and homes. Therefore, I believe we must strive for a balance of preserving and rehabbing our current buildings and building and establishing new homes and business structures.
Do you think Guntersville’s main street/downtown is healthy and successful? If not, what would you do to change that?
LD: We have a vibrant downtown area, with a good mix of retail, services, restaurants and other businesses. We are fortunate that US Highway 431 runs through Guntersville, which helps bring traffic, and it is important to remember that “downtown” is not just the historic Northtown district, but the entire length of the peninsula. The historic area, which includes the Arts & Entertainment District, and the Southtown area as well, have really benefited from the city’s renovation efforts. The plantings and flowers are well known and bring lots of people and enhance the city’s attractiveness. One thing a lot of people don’t realize is that the City Harbor development will connect directly to the historic downtown area to bring additional foot traffic and economic activity to the entire north end of the peninsula.
WL: Downtown/Uptown is in dire need of help. I will begin a redevelopment plan for Uptown/Downtown and will work to create a new Rooftop District. I’ll grow new jobs, restaurants, and other businesses with tax incentives and public-private partnerships.
PFW: Guntersville’s downtown area is somewhat healthy and successful but it could be so much more. We need the traffic light reinstalled at Scott Street to help slow the traffic through northtown. The downtown parking situation must be addressed because it is difficult to see when you are backing into oncoming traffic. We must continue our planting and beautification efforts city-wide. Businesses who choose to locate in the northtown and southtown areas should be given some tax incentives. Most of the businesses in these areas are small mom and pop shops and restaurants and they are what keeps our quaint downtown area thriving. As a business owner for many years, I hear comments daily about how people love coming to Guntersville and what great shops we have, but we must make it easier for people to get in and out of these areas.
How do you plan to involve residents in the decision-making process in our town?
LD: Getting public input and having all major projects explained and discussed in open meetings is one reason our projects have been so successful. As mayor I never want anything to be a surprise. In many cases, such as with economic development projects or legal situations, the City is legally obligated to keep details confidential until you reach a certain point in the process. That is the way government and business work, and at the appropriate point residents always have the opportunity to be involved. People can call City Hall, attend council meetings, talk to their council member or the mayor, or email the mayor, council, or any employee to express their opinion. We value this input because our decisions affect all residences.
WL: Increasing transparency, accessibility, and accountability are vital to making our city more responsive and increasing the citizens’ trust in our government. I’ll accomplish this through Open Door Office Hours, streaming public meetings online, posting the budget to the website, and introducing a mobile app so that citizen requests can be routed directly to the correct city department. I will also go a step further in building partnerships with community leaders and other state officials so important decisions the city makes can be better informed. This would include a downtown development board and an airport board.
PFW: I plan on involving citizens as much as they wish to be involved. I will begin with live-streaming city council meetings and work sessions. I will give on- line access to city documents as allowed by law. I plan on opening committee and board appointments up to an application and interview process. I will listen to comments and concerns from citizens and return phone calls in a timely manner.
If elected, what three steps would you take to put Guntersville on a firmer financial footing?
LD: The fact is, Guntersville is in the best financial shape that it has ever been in. There are really no weak areas where corrections are needed – that is a matter of fact and public record based on the City’s track record of working within budgets and receiving clean audits. I am always looking for ways to improve things, but I will continue the policies and sound financial management practices that have given Guntersville the strong financial position we have achieved. Our debt is low, the City has adequate reserves in the event of a downturn, and revenues are at all-time highs.
WL: I would begin by bringing in an outside firm to audit the books. This is long overdue. Following the audit, I’ll bring in better accounting and budgetary technology. I will also make the budgeting process more public by putting it on the city’s website.
PFW: The 3 steps that I would take to put Guntersville on a firmer financial footing are:
1. I will look at the amount of revenue collected, any investments or obligations owed, and analyze all budgets covered by the city and make sure each department is staying within their budget.
2. I would look at all city services to see if there are duplications of services and if so how we can streamline those services.
3. I would analyze purchases and travel within departments to see if/where we need to combine or to make cuts. I would look at possibly having a central purchasing department so that expenses are easier to track.
What makes you the right choice for mayor?
LD: I am proud to say that I have a proven track record that shows what can be accomplished with teamwork and positive leadership. I think it is also important to stress the value of careful planning and accomplishing things with a realistic approach and not pie in the sky thinking. For example, I have heard comments about ideas that are completely unworkable due to TVA and other legal restrictions. It takes common sense planning and patience to do things right, and that has been a hallmark over my tenure as mayor. I also have developed strong relationships at all levels of government that are so necessary to make a city work. From our local legislative delegation to state leaders in Montgomery to Washington, D.C., I am proud of the way I have fostered relationships based on respect. Even with what all has been accomplished, I know what still needs to be done. I am constantly looking at ways for Guntersville to be better.
WL: I was born and raised in Guntersville, I have a passion for leading, I have experience in government from the state level, I’ve served on many committees and board, I understand how the public and private section can create more jobs and how to get the government out of the way of developing the community.
PFW: I am the best choice for Mayor of Guntersville because I am not a politician. I am a concerned citizen and a small business owner who cares about the business and personal climate in our small city. I want to see all areas of Guntersville succeed. I want to encourage business growth, ensure preservation of our downtown area, expand and maintain recreational opportunities for all age groups, launch transparency into all areas of city government, create community action groups to open better channels of communication between local leaders and citizens and to represent all citizens – not just a select few. I believe this should be a grassroots campaign where I am talking with citizens to understand what their needs are and to our business people to find ways to expand their profits. I will work to streamline the expenses within city government.
