Since officially becoming a non-profit organization in April 2020, Marshall County Animal Advocates (MCAA) has spent nearly $10,000 helping local pet owners care for their animals.
“You can be a good pet parent, but if you can’t put money aside every month for your kids, you probably can’t do it for your pets either,” MCAA founder Key Johnson said.
During the Albertville City Council’s meeting Monday night, Jan. 25, Johnson updated the council on the organization’s progress. On Giving Tuesday in December 2020, Johnson said they raised $9,378, exceeding their fundraising goal of $3,500 by nearly $6,000. With the primary objective being to help pet owners with spay, neuter or emergency veterinarian bills, Johnson said they used that money to help 28 individuals or families care for 42 dogs, 26 cats and one pig, so far.
“We’re working as hard as we can to make it easier for people to get their pets spayed or neutered because we believe that’s the best way to reduce the overpopulation problem around here,” Johnson said.
Without an established relationship with a veterinarian, Johnson said it can be difficult to have your pet seen in an emergency or after hours. That’s where the MCAA comes in since the vets it works with trust them to cover any costs the owner can’t or won’t pay.
Other times, an injured animal’s owner can’t be found or may not have one to begin with, like the lone pig Johnson helped rescue.
Johnson told the council about a woman just outside the city limits of Albertville who called animal control about a stray pet pig being attacked by dogs. Since animal control couldn’t go outside the city, Animal Control Officer Bobby Gregory called Johnson, who jumped at the chance to help. She and the lady who originally made the call corralled the 50-pound, lice infested pig into a trap typically used for larger dogs. When Johnson called Gregory to let him know she captured the pig, she said they were shocked she was able to catch it at all.
“He didn’t expect me to actually be able to catch it and put it in my car because the man started laughing so hard,” Johnson said.
After taking the pig to a vet in Arab, she learned the “pet” pig was actually a wild hog.
“I’m proud to say the pig was treated well, healed nicely, and a nice lady with a farm took it in outside of Arab,” she said.
Johnson also told of another call she got about a cat hit by a car in Boaz across from Marshall Medical Center South. When Johnson got the cat to a vet, it turned out its injuries weren’t quite what they appeared.
“It hadn’t been hit by a car,” she said. “It had been shot three times and one of the pellets had broken a leg bone.”
The vet clinic she took the cat to had been nursing it back to health when the receptionist thought the cat looked familiar. She looked it up on Facebook and quickly found its owner, who lived a fair distance away.
“It was missing from Grove Oak,” Johnson said. “The owners worked at the hospital [in Boaz] and [the cat] had caught a ride and somehow crossed [U.S. Highway] 431. It had been missing for well over a month, and now it’s back with its owners.”
Learn more about MCAA by visiting the group’s Facebook page.
