The Crossville Police Department will be cracking down on excessive noise in the city by issuing citations to anyone driving with a noisy muffler.
Chief Chris West stated in a public notice he would be directing his officers “ramp up” noise violation enforcement after receiving multiple complaints from the public about obnoxious mufflers.
“It has been a problem too far gone,” West stated. “I humbly ask that you comply with this law.”
He said anyone caught with a noisy muffler would be issued a “fix-it” ticket, meaning it would be dismissed once the muffler problem was fixed by the driver.
Alabama law defines an “improper muffler” as one that emits “unusual noise and annoying smoke” or excess fumes. The law also prohibits the use of a muffler cut-out, bypass or one without baffles.
“If it is a nuisance to persons enjoying their daily lives and activities, it is improper.” West said. “If it smokes abnormally, it is improper.”
Anyone who receives a muffler citation and fixes the problem can have a law enforcement officer inspect their equipment for approval. Once the ticket is signed, the offender can take it to the Crossville Municipal Court to have the charge dismissed, West said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.