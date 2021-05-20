Alabama is the first state in the country to roll out the ShareSafe Response Network—a secure mobile app to unite government and public health officials, hospital leaders and clinical teams on a single collaboration platform aimed at responding to COVID-19.
Access to this secure mobile app-based platform is now available free of charge to all healthcare organizations and professionals across the state to rapidly share information that can impact the healthcare of Alabama citizens. The Response Network also puts the latest evidence-based protocols from the NIH and institutions like Johns Hopkins Medicine directly into the hands of clinicians, which is of particular benefit to hospitals across Alabama’s 55 rural counties. In addition, COVID-19 forecasting models are integrated into the platform to help predict spikes in positive cases and how variants may impact healthcare facilities.
The network was developed by Mobile-based ShareSafe Solutions and inspired by the vision of CEO Robert Hanson and Peter Pronovost, MD, PhD. The initiative is co-lead by Pronovost, a world-renowned patient safety champion, critical care physician, advisor to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the World Health Organization and prolific researcher with more than 800 peer-reviewed publications.
“As the healthcare community gains more experience in preventing and treating COVID-19, evidence-based protocols are continuing to evolve, and reporting requirements are also changing. It's critical to get the latest information into the hands of those on the frontlines,” said Pronovost. “I commend Governor Ivey and the State of Alabama for being the first to take this innovative step in tying together its healthcare organizations within a single network. I can see this mobile infrastructure providing a backbone for deploying future initiatives beyond COVID-19 that will result in improving the quality of care for the citizens of Alabama.”
“We are honored to launch the first ShareSafe Response Network, hosted on our Vortex platform, in our home state,” says Robert Hanson, ShareSafe's CEO and co-founder. “The platform fills an unmet need for mobile collaboration that delivers critical information and education to the point-of-care and improves efficiency and clinical workflow. Just as important, it also integrates wellness strategies to help mitigate the burnout healthcare workers have experienced over the past year.”
About ShareSafe Solutions:
Headquartered in Mobile, Ala., with an office in Nashville, Tenn., ShareSafe Solutions is a cloud-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that improves healthcare organizations' quality, performance and financial outcomes while reducing HIPAA and cybersecurity risks. ShareSafe is setting a new standard in engagement, workflow and security. Learn more at www.sharesafesolutions.com.
