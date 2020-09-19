Kadin Bennefield rushed for 110 yards and scored three touchdowns and Boaz used a smothering first-half defense en route to a 38-0 homecoming win over Sardis on Friday at Dr. L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium.
With the win, Boaz improved to 4-1 overall and 3-0 in Class 5A, Region 7 play while Sardis fell to 0-4 overall and 0-2 in region play.
Bennefield scored on a pair of 14-yard runs on the Pirates’ first two offensive possessions while the defense was limiting Sardis to minus 34 total yards and minus 41 yards rushing in the first half.
Leading 14-0, the Boaz defense got in on the scoring as Jaquez Kelly intercepted Lion quarterback Blaze Gerhart and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown.
Boaz increased its lead to 28-0 when quarterback Carter Lambert threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Mason Alexander.
Gerardo Baeza was good on all four PATs.
Bennefield capped his night with a 7-yard touchdown run with 8:50 left in the second quarter, closing out a three-play, 57-yard drive that included a 33-yard pass from Lambert to Gavin Smart.
Bennefield’s three touchdowns increased his rushing TDs to 16 for the season, which ties him for third-most in a single season at BHS.
Baeza closed out the scoring with a 31-yard field goal with 1:20 left in the first half.
Lambert finished the game 6-of-10 for 112 yards. Boaz finished the game with 202 yards rushing and 314 total yards.
Sardis had only 74 total yards for the game. Derek Tarvin rushed for 46 yards.
Both teams step out of region play Sept. 25. Boaz hosts the annual Backyard Brawl against Albertville while Sardis hosts Southside.
