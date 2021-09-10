Visiting Plainview used big first and second quarters to pull away early from host Asbury, as the Bears took down the Rams by a final score of 54-6.
The Bears scored 21 points in each of the first two quarters to take a 42-0 lead into halftime, with five different players scoring touchdowns in the opening half for Plainview, including two apiece for Chase Alexander and Braiden Thomas, who caught the lone Plainview pass completion of the game for a 65-yard score.
As a team Plainview racked up 395 rushing yards and finished with 460 yards of offense as a team.
Asbury avoided the shutout in the fourth quarter when Dante Broussard raced in from 18 yards out for the Rams’ lone score, while fullback Jacob Gareri added 94 yards on the ground for the Rams, including a 70-yard run.
Asbury falls to 1-3 on the season, and will be off next week before returning to the field on September 24 with a road contest at Gaylesville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.