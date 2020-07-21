Jill McBrayer Oakley recently announced her candidacy for re-election for Albertville City Council Place 2. A lifelong resident of Albertville, Oakley has served the citizens of Albertville for the past eight years on the city council. As Albertville City Council Chairman of Community Enhancements, Oakley represents the parks and recreation department, seniors, library, museum, schools, Keep Albertville Beautiful and events. She also serves on the Economic Development and City Infrastructure Committees.
“I thank God for the opportunity to give back to my hometown and honored to represent the Citizens of Albertville,” Oakley stated. “The opportunity of planning with this administration on Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater and the growth in Economic Development have been exciting and amazing.”
Working with the current administration, Oakley played a key role in seeing the City of Albertville’s continued sales tax increase, the cities bond rating improve, and she helped attract many retail shops, restaurants and hotels, some of which are currently in development.
“Several future retail developments are on the horizon, and there is no doubt Albertville’s best economic days are ahead,” she said.
Many capital improvements have been accomplished in the city the past eight years, such as the Center on Broad for Seniors, renovations at the Albertville Public Library, a new Albertville City Court location, moving the Albertville Museum to the former Jewel Box location, various street paving projects and Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater. Within the public safety and street departments a new fire truck, hazardous materials truck, ambulance, new police Tahoes and vice narcotic vehicles, pothole patcher and a street sweeper have been purchased.
Oakley earned her basic training and advanced training from the Alabama League of Municipalities with more than 80 hours of classroom instruction. She is currently working on her emeritus certification of an additional 120 hours. She has served on the Alabama League of Municipalities’ Committee on Energy, Environment and Natural Resources and currently serving on the Alabama League of Municipalities’ Economic Development Committee.
“Networking with City Councilmen and Mayors from other Cities has allowed me the opportunity to learn and bring ideas back to our Albertville Administration and Community,” she stated.
Oakley has a Masters of Science degree in biology and chemistry from Samford University and Jacksonville State University. Her work experience is in quality control labs and as an instructor at a community college. She is a 2015 graduate of Marshall County Leadership Class, a member of the Albertville Civitan Club, and has served on RSVP Board of Marshall County, The Albertville City School Foundation Board and many community and school organizations. She and her husband, Rodger, have been married 34 years, and he is a Pharmacist with Marshall Medical Centers. They have two young adult children, Lauren, a MS Registered Dietician, and Ryan, a Pharmacy Extern with Samford University. Her family are active members of Albertville First Baptist Church.
Oakley has demonstrated her proven leadership, experience, commitment and her integrity as a public servant to the community.
“The opportunity that God has given me to live, work and serve the people of Albertville working together with this administration is truly an honor,” She said. “The faith this community has entrusted in me is a blessing and I’m excited about the opportunity serving another four years as Albertville City Councilwoman.”
