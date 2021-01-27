Visiting Geraldine dominated host Valley Head from start-to-finish Tuesday night, holding the hosts to 12 first-half points, and seeing eight players record six or more points on the way to a 75-33 win.
The Bulldogs jumped out to a 26-10 lead after one, then put the clamps on Valley Head in the second, holding them to two points to take a 45-12 lead into halftime before cruising the rest of the way.
Connor Johnson led the way for Geraldine, posting a game-high 13 points in the win, while the group of Griffin Knight, Ridge Berry, Redick Smith, and Jett Berry each scored nine points. Kaejuan Hatley and Jaxon Colvin each added eight, while Colt Lusher added six. Knight pulled in eight rebounds as well.
Of the Bulldogs' 31 made baskets, 21 of them featured an assist, with Carlos Mann handing out six, and Smith dealing five.
The Bulldogs improve to 17-4 with the win, and will host county rival Crossville on Friday night.
