The Douglas Eagles haven’t experienced much road success recently, but changed that in a big way Friday night at Weaver, putting up a huge first quarter on the way to a 43-6 victory.
The Eagles raced out to a 23-0 first quarter lead, and took a 29-0 lead into halftime before coasting the rest of the way.
“I was a little worried going into the game, because I don’t think we’ve won a road game other than Brindlee Mountain since Boaz like six years ago,” Douglas coach Brandon Lyles said. “I was worried how they’d respond on the road, but starting fast I thought they did a good job of executing. They had some big guys who were athletic, but they just executed and realized they could compete, we did some really good things.”
Leading the way for the Eagles was running back Jonathan Fountaine, who helped lead the Eagles offensive attack with three rushing scores, while Raygan Edmondson collected his first receiving touchdown in the third quarter. Lyles also praised the play of quarterback Braxton Lindsey and his ability to spread the ball around in the game, making the Eagles more explosive than they were last year.
“I thought we started really fast and played well on both sides of the ball,” Lyles added. “Defensively we played really well, there were several standout guys, but credit our guys in the offseason for really working hard, because after our last game these guys got in the weight room and it showed tonight, I thought we were more physical tonight than we were at any point last year, and offensively we were a lot more explosive and able to do things a lot of different things we weren’t able to do, so we’re excited going forward.”
That defense forced just one turnover in the win, but Lyles praised their ability to keep the play in front of them, and how they shut plays down before the Bearcats could get loose.
“Our whole game plan was they had some really tall receivers,” Lyles continued. “So I wanted to run two-high safety as long as we could and not give up the big play, we were able to keep everything in front of us and tackled really well on the edges with our speed, I was really pleased to see that. A lot of guys stepped up for us tonight.”
With the win over Weaver in the rearview, the Eagles will play host to county foe Brindlee Mountain next week, who the Eagles dropped last year in a 48-6 win at Brindlee Mountain.
Complete statistics from the game are not yet available. This story will be updated when individual statistics have been submitted.
