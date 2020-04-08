Due to the stay at home order issued by Gov. Kay Ivey on April 3, social distancing guidelines, like staying at least six feet apart from another person and not gathering in groups more than 10, have passed from mere suggestion into actionable law.
Essential businesses have had to adapt to the new rule and limit the number of customers allowed in the store at once. Walmart has started only letting in approximately 20% of its normal capacity of customers at a time, making the rest wait in lines outside for their turn to shop on a “one in, one out” system.
Smaller businesses, like La Orquidea on Baltimore Avenue in Albertville, have started taking similar steps. Maria Najera, a cashier, said the store has placed signs warning shoppers to maintain six feet of separation and have placed markers on the ground to help enforce social distancing in the checkout lines. The store also has hand sanitizer available for customers and employees and plans to start limiting the number of customers inside at one time, she said.
Although the order hasn’t been in effect for even a week, Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said he’s already received several complaints about businesses not complying.
“We have been as we receive complaints, and as we see potential problems,” Smith stated. “Part of it, I hope, is that [shoppers] were stocking up before the order went into effect [Saturday, April 4] at 5 p.m.”
He said every business his department contacted had been “super compliant” with the order and done what it was supposed to do.
“We would hope that everyone is responsible enough to help with everything that’s going on,” Smith said. “It will take some common sense on everyone’s part. If it comes to a blatant violation, then we have a criminal statute that we can use to charge a person under the public health order.”
During the announcement of the order, Ivey urged people to stay at home, stating it was “now the law.”
Attorney General Steve Marshall drove the point home by saying the order carried the “full weight of the law.” A violation could be treated as a Class C misdemeanor, which means violators could face fines of up to $500 and up to three months of jail time, he said.
“It is not a time for citizens to brazenly ignore what is being asked of them,” Marshall said.
Smith encouraged people to report any potential violations of the order by calling their local law enforcement office.
