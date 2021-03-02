Ronald Wayne “Ronnie” Payne
Boaz
Ronald Wayne “Ronnie” Payne, 73, of County Road 450, Boaz, died on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2021, at Shepherd’s Cove Hospice.
There will be a private family celebration of life at a later date. McRae Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include his wife, Anna Marie Payne, of Boaz; daughter and son-in-law, Lori and Derrick Clayton, of Boaz; son, James Marvin Payne, of Attalla; a grandson; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Glenda Payne, of Boaz; and sister and brother-in-law, Gail and Terry Dendy, of Boaz.
Betty Gaskin
Albertville
Betty Gaskin, 81, of Albertville, died on Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at her residence.
Private memorial services will be held at a later date. Rainsville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include sons, Timothy Manning and D.J. Ward; two nieces; and brothers, Robert (Linda) Gaskin, Tony (Deborah) Gaskin.
Jack Gale Joplin
Guntersville
Jack Gale Joplin, 81, of Guntersville, died Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.
Services will be Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Guntersville Memorial Chapel with visitation from noon until 2 p.m.
Joann Yerby Hollis
Albertville
Joann Yerby Hollis, 61, of Albertville died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 at her home.
Services were at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial followed at New Harmony Cemetery. Rev. Gene Lambert officiatee the service.
She is survived by her husband, Ken Hollis; step-father, Wenon Qualls; sister, Lynn Boman; and step-sisters, Kim and Kay Qualls.
Dean Pullen
Boaz
Dean Pullen, 81 of Boaz, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Marshall Medical Center South.
Her funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill No. 1 Cemetery. Rev. Shannon Black will officiate. Visitation will be from 1 until 2 p.m. before the service.
She is survived by her sons, Shelby Lynn Pullen and Clarence Mitchell Pullen; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Delane Bryant (Floise), Hampton Bryant, Kerry Bryant (Doris) and Ricky Bryant (Debra); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Donna Lynn Camp
Albertville
Donna Lynn Camp, 68, of Albertville, died Feb. 23, 2021, at her home.
A celebration of Donna’s life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice. W. T. Wilson Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Terry N. Camp; daughters, Sony (Shane) Minor, Deanna (Mike) Partridge and Teri Angel (Joe Van Kilpatrick); and five grandchildren.
Helen Welch Jennings
Boaz
Helen Welch Jennings, 92, of Boaz, died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Sardis Ceme-tery with Rev. Max Roden and Rev. Mike Goforth officiating. Visitation will be from noon until 1:45 Wednesday before the service at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Sardis Baptist Church Building Fund.
Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Pendley (Nick); one granddaughter; three great-grandchildren: sisters, Jane Fells (James) and Janet Walker (Doug); and a host of nieces and nephews.
J.W. Jacobs
Attalla
J. W. Jacobs, 74, of Attalla, died Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
A graveside service was at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Bristow Cemetery. Bro. James Buchanan officiated the service. Etowah Memorial Chapel assist-ed the family.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda Jacobs; children, Denise Juan (Esteban), Debra Paul (Chris), Amanda Jacobs (AJ) and Jeffery Jacobs (Theresa); 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Jacobs; and several nieces and nephews.
James Harold Harper
Huntsville
James Harold Harper, 70, of Huntsville, died Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, at his home.
No formal services are planned. Albertville Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include a son, Chris Harper (Shannon), of Hokes Bluff; brother, Roger Harper (Cynthia), of Albertville; and three grandchildren.
Linda Pope
New Harmony
community
Linda Pope, 74, of the New Harmony community, died Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021, at her home.
Services were Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021, at Geraldine Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Billy Garner officiating. Burial was in DeKalb Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include a nephew; a great-niece; and a great-nephew.
Marianne Farr
Albertville
Marianne Farr, 83, of Albertville, died Feb. 25, 2021, at Diversicare of Boaz.
A memorial service will be Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Butler Baptist Church of Boaz. Adams Brown Service Funeral Home assisted the family.
Survivors include her husband, Ronnie Farr; daughters, Angela Stone (Virgil) and Sherri Farr; sons, Jeffery Farr and Michael Farr; seven grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
