For the second time in school history, the Guntersville Wildcats are kings of the course, with the boy's golf team claiming the 5A state championship on Tuesday in Mobile at the rain-shortened event.
The Wildcats carded a team score of 294 during Monday's scheduled opening round of the tournament, while UMS-Wright sat in second, nine shots back at 303.
The teams never got to take the course Tuesday, as storms that featured thunder and lightning went through Mobile just before the 5A tee times were set to go, canceling the rest of the tournament, and basing results off of Monday's rounds. The only two classifications who got additional holes in on Tuesday were the 4A boys and 6A girls, who completed nine holes for a 27-hole event.
Guntersville also captured the state golf championship back in 2013 at the 4A level.
Leading the way for the Wildcats at the tournament was senior and UAB-commit Paul Bruce, who fired a 68 on Monday that put him in solo second place for the tournament, one off the low medalist score of 67 by Rehobeth's Brantley Scott. Paul's brother, John Bruce, finished in a tie for third individually, carding a one-under round of 70 on Monday, while Regan Lefeve posted a 75, while Jac Conway posted an 83 to round out the team's scores. Brett Barwick qualified as an individual for Guntersville and posted an 86.
Boaz also qualified for the team event and finished fourth, posting a team score of 365 in their first appearance at State since 2010. The Pirates were led by Carson Jones, who posted an 84 in his lone round of the week.
Another local standout at the event was Ellie Cothran of Brindlee Mountain, the school's lone girl golfer, who fired an even-par score of 72 to take the 1-3A individual title.
Complete results from all classifications are listed below.
This story will be updated.
2012 AHSAA State Golf Championships
RTJ Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile
Final Results
CLASS 7A BOYS
Falls Course (Par 71)
Team scoring
Vestavia Hills 296
Enterprise 298
Auburn 299
Hewitt-Trussville 300
7A Boys Individual Leaders (Top 10)
William Streit, Auburn 68
Jon Ed Steed, Enterprise 70
Jackson Mitchell, J. Clemens 71
Ward Harris, Vestavia 73
Parker Moelinger, Vestavia 73
Brody Quattlebaum, Fairhope 74
Cole Davidson, Hewitt-Truss. 74
Ethan Hacker, Hewitt-Truss. 74
Gibson Charlton, Enterprise 75
Jay Clemmer, Vestavia 75
Brady Wood, Enterprise 75
CLASS 6A BOYS
Team scoring (18 holes)
Mountain Brook 284
Spanish Fort 303
Homewood 305
St. Paul’s Episcopal 314
6A Boys Individual Leaders (Top 10)
Gordon Sargent, Mtn Brook 68
Evans Gross, Mtn Brook 69
Will Feagin, Mtn Brook 71
Reid Larson, Spanish Fort 73
Tom Fischer, Mtn Brook 73
Jake Hallmark, Spanish Fort 73
Jack Craddock, Homewood 75
Coe Murdock, Mtn Brook 76
Cole Imig, Mtn Brook 76
Pack Stabler, St. Paul’s 76
Harrison Sims, Mtn Brook 76
CLASS 5A BOYS
Team scoring (18 holes)
Guntersville 294
UMS-Wright 303
Rehobeth 350
Boaz 365
5A Boys Individual Leaders (Top 10)
Brantley Scott, Rehobeth 67
Paul Bruce, Guntersville 68
Eric Boutwell, Russellville 70
John Bruce, Guntersville 70
Quincey Leonard, Pike Road 75
Regan Lefeve, Guntersville 75
Thomas Crane, UMS-Wright 75
Will Howard, UMS-Wright 75
Brayden Nelson, Brewer 76
Ken Brown, UMS-Wright 76
CLASS 4A BOYS
Team scoring (27 holes)
White Plains 449
Haleyville 475
Deshler 326
Fayette County 388
4A Boys Individual Leaders (Top 10)
Luke Linley, Deshler 105
Zach Ashley, Brooks 106
Kenny Okins, White Plains 106
Wesley Jenkins, White Plains 111
Russell Boren, Oneonta 114
Sawyer Edwards, White Plains 114
Hudson Lawson, Haleyville 115
Jake Temple, Haleyville 117
Andrew Miles, Bibb County 118
Peyton Bradley, White Plains 120
CLASS 3A BOYS
Team scoring (18 holes)
Houston Academy 300
Bayside Academy 303
Lauderdale County 323
Westbrook Christian 376
3A Boys Individual Leaders (Top 10)
Jake McDonald, Houston Ac. 72
Mason Crowder, Houston Ac. 74
Matthew Streitman, Bayside Ac. 74
Will Middleton, Bayside Ac. 74
Grant Smith, Montgomery Catholic 75
Cole Komyati, Bayside Ac. 75
Jimbo Corbett, Bayside Ac. 78
Jackson Bowman, Westbrook Chr. 79
Luke Ferguson, Bayside Ac. 79
Sebastian Whitten, Carbon Hill 79
CLASS 1A/2A BOYS
Team scoring (18 holes)
Elba 313
Brantley 320
North Sand Mountain 332
1A/2A Boys Individual Leaders (Top 10)
John Wilson, Elba 70
Tucker Kilcrease, Elba 76
Luke Davis, Athens Bible 77
Luke Mapes, No. Sand Mtn 77
Jarrett Hill, No. Sand Mtn 77
Vinay Yerramsetti, Altamont 77
Annin Harper, Whitesburg Chr. 78
Brady Bolton, Red Bay 80
Peyton McCart, Elba 80
CLASS 7A GIRLS
Team scoring (18 holes)
Spain Park 223
Huntsville 224
Auburn 226
Fairhope 238
7A Girls Individual Leaders (Top 10)
Kate Hu, Auburn 69
Molly Davidson, Hewitt-Truss. 70
Courtney Johnson, Spain Park 70
Hannah Dees, Fairhope 71
Ava Schwartz, Huntsville 72
Gabi Nicastro, Huntsville 73
Katelyn Foster, Baker 74
Grace Engel, Grissom 75
Taylor Tribble, Spain Park 76
Morgan Jones, Auburn 76
CLASS 6A GIRLS
Team scoring (27 holes)
McGill-Toolen 347
UMS-Wright 354
Northridge 364
Hartselle 373
6A Girls Individual Leaders (Top 10)
Laura Burch, McGill-Toolen 109
Frances Brown, UMS-Wright 112
Alley Beth Waldrop, Jasper 112
Jinger Heath, Hartselle 114
Mary K. Lee, Northridge 117
Meghen Stein, McGill-Toolen 117
Tori Waters, UMS-Wright 117
Anna Lee Regan, M. Shoals 120
Jordyn Martin, McGill-Toolen 121
Annie R. Skinner, Northridge 123
CLASS 4A/5A GIRLS
Team scoring (18 holes)
White Plains 241
Northside 248
Alexandria 266
John Carroll Catholic 273
4A/5A
Girls Individual Leaders (Top 10)
Ashlee Allen, Northside 71
Erika Allen, Northside 72
Julie Waldo, Alabama Chr. 75
Baylie Webb, White Plains 75
Yvette Gorden, Pike Road 77
Kaitlyn Shields, J Carroll 80
Abby Gattis, White Plains 81
Savannah Sandlin, Oneonta 84
Isabelle Rogers, White Plains 85
Lauren Sechrest, Alexandria 85
CLASS 1A/3A GIRLS
Team scoring (18 holes)
Bayside Academy 258
Mars Hill Bible 258
Mobile Christian 264
Pleasant Valley 318
1A/3A Girls Individual Leaders (Top 10)
Ellie Curran, Brindlee Mtn 72
Lauren Thompson, Providence Chr. 75
Chloe Ruble, Lindsay Lane 81
Kylee House, Mars Hill Bible 83
Esther Alexander, Mars Hill Bible 84
Miriam McCoy, Bayside Academy 84
Mary Katherine NcNamara, H. Spirit 84
Brook Rachel, Mobile Chr. 84
Kristen Rachel, Mobile Chr. 84
Causey Thompson, Bayside Academy 86
