The Guntersville boy's golf team poses with the state championship trophy after capturing the title in Mobile. The team fired a total score of 294 on Monday to win by nine shots of UMS-Wright after the second round of play Tuesday was canceled due to inclement weather. It is the second golf state championship in school history.

For the second time in school history, the Guntersville Wildcats are kings of the course, with the boy's golf team claiming the 5A state championship on Tuesday in Mobile at the rain-shortened event.

The Wildcats carded a team score of 294 during Monday's scheduled opening round of the tournament, while UMS-Wright sat in second, nine shots back at 303.

The teams never got to take the course Tuesday, as storms that featured thunder and lightning went through Mobile just before the 5A tee times were set to go, canceling the rest of the tournament, and basing results off of Monday's rounds. The only two classifications who got additional holes in on Tuesday were the 4A boys and 6A girls, who completed nine holes for a 27-hole event.

Guntersville also captured the state golf championship back in 2013 at the 4A level.

Leading the way for the Wildcats at the tournament was senior and UAB-commit Paul Bruce, who fired a 68 on Monday that put him in solo second place for the tournament, one off the low medalist score of 67 by Rehobeth's Brantley Scott. Paul's brother, John Bruce, finished in a tie for third individually, carding a one-under round of 70 on Monday, while Regan Lefeve posted a 75, while Jac Conway posted an 83 to round out the team's scores. Brett Barwick qualified as an individual for Guntersville and posted an 86.

Boaz also qualified for the team event and finished fourth, posting a team score of 365 in their first appearance at State since 2010. The Pirates were led by Carson Jones, who posted an 84 in his lone round of the week.

Another local standout at the event was Ellie Cothran of Brindlee Mountain, the school's lone girl golfer, who fired an even-par score of 72 to take the 1-3A individual title.

Complete results from all classifications are listed below.

This story will be updated.

2012 AHSAA State Golf Championships

RTJ Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile

Final Results

CLASS 7A BOYS

Falls Course (Par 71)

Team scoring

Vestavia Hills                296

Enterprise                      298

Auburn                          299

Hewitt-Trussville           300

7A Boys Individual Leaders (Top 10)

William Streit, Auburn            68

Jon Ed Steed, Enterprise                   70

Jackson Mitchell, J. Clemens   71

Ward Harris, Vestavia            73

Parker Moelinger, Vestavia     73

Brody Quattlebaum, Fairhope 74

Cole Davidson, Hewitt-Truss. 74

Ethan  Hacker, Hewitt-Truss.  74

Gibson Charlton, Enterprise   75

Jay Clemmer, Vestavia            75

Brady Wood, Enterprise                   75

CLASS 6A BOYS

Team scoring (18 holes)

Mountain Brook            284

Spanish Fort                           303

Homewood                    305

St. Paul’s Episcopal      314

6A Boys Individual Leaders (Top 10)

Gordon Sargent, Mtn  Brook  68

Evans Gross, Mtn Brook                  69

Will Feagin, Mtn Brook                    71

Reid Larson, Spanish Fort      73

Tom Fischer, Mtn Brook                  73

Jake Hallmark, Spanish Fort   73

Jack Craddock, Homewood    75

Coe Murdock, Mtn Brook       76

Cole Imig, Mtn Brook             76

Pack Stabler, St. Paul’s           76

Harrison Sims, Mtn Brook      76                        

CLASS 5A BOYS

Team scoring (18 holes)

Guntersville                   294

UMS-Wright        303

Rehobeth              350

Boaz                     365   

5A Boys Individual Leaders (Top 10)

Brantley Scott, Rehobeth                  67

Paul Bruce, Guntersville                   68

Eric Boutwell, Russellville      70

John Bruce, Guntersville                   70

Quincey Leonard, Pike Road   75

Regan Lefeve, Guntersville      75

Thomas Crane, UMS-Wright  75

Will Howard, UMS-Wright     75

Brayden Nelson, Brewer                   76

Ken Brown, UMS-Wright       76     

CLASS 4A BOYS

Team scoring (27 holes)

White Plains                  449

Haleyville                       475

Deshler                          326

Fayette County              388

4A Boys Individual Leaders (Top 10)

Luke Linley, Deshler               105

Zach Ashley, Brooks               106

Kenny Okins, White Plains     106

Wesley Jenkins, White Plains  111   

Russell Boren, Oneonta           114

Sawyer Edwards, White Plains         114

Hudson Lawson, Haleyville    115

Jake Temple, Haleyville          117

Andrew Miles, Bibb County   118

Peyton Bradley, White Plains  120

CLASS 3A BOYS

Team scoring (18 holes)

Houston Academy                   300

Bayside Academy          303

Lauderdale County                  323

Westbrook Christian     376

3A Boys Individual Leaders (Top 10)

Jake McDonald, Houston Ac.           72

Mason Crowder, Houston Ac.          74

Matthew Streitman, Bayside Ac.      74

Will Middleton, Bayside Ac.             74

Grant Smith, Montgomery Catholic 75

Cole Komyati, Bayside Ac.               75

Jimbo Corbett, Bayside Ac.              78

Jackson Bowman, Westbrook Chr.  79

Luke Ferguson, Bayside Ac.             79

Sebastian Whitten, Carbon Hill                  79

CLASS 1A/2A BOYS

Team scoring (18 holes)

Elba                               313

Brantley                         320

North Sand Mountain    332

1A/2A Boys Individual Leaders (Top 10)

John Wilson, Elba                             70

Tucker Kilcrease, Elba            76

Luke Davis, Athens Bible        77

Luke Mapes, No. Sand Mtn    77

Jarrett Hill, No. Sand Mtn       77

Vinay Yerramsetti, Altamont  77

Annin Harper, Whitesburg Chr.       78

Brady Bolton, Red Bay           80

Peyton McCart, Elba               80     

CLASS 7A GIRLS

Team scoring (18 holes)

Spain Park           223

Huntsville             224

Auburn                 226

Fairhope               238

7A Girls Individual Leaders (Top 10)

Kate Hu, Auburn                              69

Molly Davidson, Hewitt-Truss.                  70

Courtney Johnson, Spain Park                   70

Hannah Dees, Fairhope                    71

Ava Schwartz, Huntsville                 72

Gabi Nicastro, Huntsville                           73

Katelyn Foster, Baker                       74

Grace Engel, Grissom                       75

Taylor Tribble, Spain Park               76

Morgan Jones, Auburn                     76

CLASS 6A GIRLS

Team scoring (27 holes)

McGill-Toolen               347

UMS-Wright                  354

Northridge                     364

Hartselle                        373

6A Girls Individual Leaders (Top 10)

Laura Burch, McGill-Toolen   109

Frances Brown, UMS-Wright 112

Alley Beth Waldrop, Jasper    112

Jinger Heath, Hartselle            114

Mary K. Lee, Northridge                   117

Meghen Stein, McGill-Toolen  117   

Tori Waters, UMS-Wright      117

Anna Lee Regan, M. Shoals    120

Jordyn Martin, McGill-Toolen 121

Annie R. Skinner, Northridge  123

CLASS 4A/5A GIRLS

Team scoring (18 holes)

White Plains                            241

Northside                       248

Alexandria                     266

John Carroll Catholic    273

4A/5A

Girls Individual Leaders (Top 10)

Ashlee Allen, Northside          71

Erika Allen, Northside            72

Julie Waldo, Alabama Chr.     75

Baylie Webb, White Plains      75

Yvette Gorden, Pike Road       77

Kaitlyn Shields, J Carroll                  80

Abby Gattis, White Plains       81

Savannah Sandlin, Oneonta    84

Isabelle Rogers, White Plains  85

Lauren Sechrest, Alexandria   85     

CLASS 1A/3A GIRLS

Team scoring (18 holes)

Bayside Academy          258

Mars Hill Bible              258

Mobile Christian            264

Pleasant Valley              318

1A/3A Girls Individual Leaders (Top 10)

Ellie Curran, Brindlee Mtn                72

Lauren Thompson, Providence         Chr.   75

Chloe Ruble, Lindsay Lane               81

Kylee House, Mars Hill Bible           83

Esther Alexander, Mars Hill Bible    84

Miriam McCoy, Bayside Academy   84

Mary Katherine NcNamara, H. Spirit        84

Brook Rachel, Mobile Chr.               84

Kristen Rachel, Mobile Chr.             84

Causey Thompson, Bayside Academy       86

