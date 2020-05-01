While doctors, nurses and healthcare workers across the U.S. have shown themselves to be true heroes during the novel coronavirus crisis, they aren’t the only ones putting their personal health at risk every day for the sake of others.
Food has never been more than a grocery store away for most of us, and thanks to the continuing efforts of food industry workers, the supply line has remained fully stocked and moving during the pandemic even as processing plants have become localized hot spots for cases of COVID-19 in many states.
Wayne Farms in Albertville recently reported 80 positive cases among its workers and one fatality due to the virus. The chicken processing plant has since ramped up sanitation and virus screening efforts to mitigate the spread so it’s employees can continue working and families won’t go hungry.
While no plan is perfect, Wayne Farms and other plants in the area appear to be trying their best to follow safety guidelines set by the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. They have increased cleaning and sanitation of workstations and common areas, mandated frequent employee handwashing, instituted temperature and symptom screening, placed travel restrictions and allowed for social distancing.
“We feel like whoever is in charge [at the plants] is sending [their workers] here and are trying to get a handle on it,” Brooke Ashley, clinic manager of United Doctors Family Medical Center in Boaz, said. “They’re doing a really good job getting their employees tested.”
Still, the industry has received a lot of flak from the public for its perceived mishandling of the coronavirus response with many calling for plants to be shut down. Some of the nation’s largest meat providers, like Smithfield Farms and Tyson, have already shut plants down in other states, leading the latter to issue a warning about supply lines being on the verge of collapse.
To shore up the food supply, President Donald Trump issued an executive order Tuesday requiring processing plants to stay open as essential workers. Many viewed this move as callously disregarding employees’ safety in the name of capitalism, while the truth is, without these workers, America won’t eat. Aside from initial panic buying, store shelves haven’t gone empty of most foods. But if processors don’t remain in operation, we could all go hungry.
Every option carries danger. With careful cleaning and personal protective equipment, workers can mitigate their risk of exposure, while a shutdown of the nation’s food suppliers would lead to certain devastation.
The National Chicken Council and the Alabama Poultry and Egg Association recently released a statement thanking all of Alabama’s hatcheries, feed mills, processing plants, transportation companies and farmers for keeping the state’s “largest agricultural industry going” during the pandemic.
The Reporter encourages its readers to join in by thanking those working hard in the local food processing plants and to not take the comforts of modern society for granted.
Our View On the Issue is an opinion of The Reporter’s editorial board that includes Publisher Kim Patterson and Managing Editor Taylor Beck.
