An event that touched on every emotion, ESPN and SEC Network reporter Lauren Sisler captivated the audience Wednesday at the Boaz Rotary Club’s weekly meeting, sharing stories from her life and journey that brought the room to laughter, and had people on the verge of tears.
Sisler, who resides in Birmingham, spoke for about 25 minutes Wednesday, touching on the highest points of her life, including her journey to earning a scholarship for her gymnastics abilities to Rutgers University, and covering the Kick 6 at the 2013 Iron Bowl, to making the leap from local sports in Birmingham to ESPN and the SEC Network.
But Sisler was also raw and open, sharing the harder parts of her life that helped shape her into who she is today, including the story of losing both of her parents to a prescription drug overdose within hours of each other during her freshman year of college.
Sisler said that for years, she didn’t tell people how her parents died, but has since embraced what happened to them and how it affected and shaped her, as a way of helping others who may be going through difficult situations and hopes her story can be an inspiration to those needing help.
“I think as a sports reporter I’ve been given this great opportunity to be a storyteller, to tell other people’s stories,” Sisler said. “I get to talk about the coaches, and the athletes, and the fans that make it more than a game. But for so many years I felt ashamed of my own story, and I realized by telling these wonderful stories of these athletes and coaches that I could bring a positive light to not only the sport but to the people and to society, yet I was ashamed to share my own story. So, when I started stepping out of those shadows and realized that my story could help someone. To help them through the shame they may be feeling, whatever they’re grappling with, that I could help them to feel empowered to not only get the education they need, but also the resources they need to get the help they need.”
Sisler said the biggest challenge following the tragedy of losing her parents, and something that she sees in young middle and high school aged students that she speaks to, is the difficulty of figuring themselves out as the challenges of the world stack up around them. Through that, Sisler encouraged Wednesday’s audience to embrace everything that’s happened to them, and to share more than just what people want to see, or what they think people see on social media.
“As they try to figure out who they are, that’s where I encourage people to fall in love with their story,” Sisler added. “Embrace themselves, embrace who they, embrace the good with the bad, and as I navigated this journey, that’s where I realized I had to embrace every part of my story to truly know myself and to be able to put myself out there.
“I think it’s so important, especially our younger generation, to be authentic, to be truthful, to be transparent and to be vulnerable. So many times, these young athletes and students put everything out on social media, they put out what they want to see. The highlights of someone’s life, but behind that, peel back the layers because there’s a lot more to it than one snapshot you see on social media. So, it’s encouraging people to embrace where they came from, learn from their mistakes, and use that to grow. Because that’s going to take you places and open doors that you never thought possible.”
Recently, Sisler completed a documentary titled, ‘Beyond the Sidelines’ that she hopes will bring awareness to substance abuse disorder and the epidemic it has caused across the country. Sisler said the documentary is step one of a number of projects she hopes to launch in the future to raise awareness and has hopes to someday be able to start a scholarship fund for those affected by substance abuse.
For more information about Lauren, and to see her documentary, visit laurensisler.com/sidelines.
