Guntersville did all their damage in three innings against Athens on Tuesday, scoring five runs in the first, then a pair of four-run innings to pick up a five-inning 13-2 victory on Tuesday at the Albertville Invitational.
Evan Taylor had the big bat for the Wildcats in the win, going 3 for 4 and driving in five runs. Lead-off hitter Logan Pate was also strong at the dish, going 2 for 4 with a double, driving in two and scoring twice. Dee Green added a triple and three RBIs in the win.
While the offense was clicking, starting pitcher Kade Wilson kept the Athens hitters off-balance. Wilson tossed all five innings, scattering five hits, and letting his defense make plays behind him. Wilson didn’t record a strikeout, but the Wildcat defense did not make an error in the field.
Guntersville improves to 8-12 on the season, and concludes its two game slate at the tournament with a 1-1 mark after falling to Southside on Monday.
Fyffe tops New Hope in Albertville, 7-2
Behind a pair of strong pitching performances and the bat of Ike Rowell, the Fyffe Red Devils continued their winning ways, topping New Hope by a 7-2 final on Tuesday at the Albertville Invitational.
Brody Dalton started on the mound for the Devils, going the first four innings, giving up one run and fanning six before giving way to Parker Godwin, who tossed the final three innings, also fanning six.
At the plate, Ike Rowell flexed his muscles by going 3 for 4 with a triple, two doubles, three RBIs, and coming around to score twice.
Dalton helped his own cause at the plate, going 2 for 4 and driving in a pair.
The win moves Fyffe to 16-0, who will conclude play at the Albertville Invitational today with games against Glencoe and county rival Fort Payne, both games at the Sand Mountain Park.
Boaz routs rival Douglas in five innings
The Boaz Pirates flexed their offensive muscle on Tuesday, pounding out 13 hits and scoring four or more runs in three innings on the way to a 16-0 rout of host Douglas in area play.
The Pirates opened the game with four in the first inning, then blew things open with five in the fourth, and sixth in the fifth to bring a halt to the game after five.
Kylan Hornbuckle had the big game at the plate for the Pirates, collecting a home run and a pair of doubles as part of a 3 for 4 day that included four RBIs and three runs scored. Cole Bowling also had a big game, going 4 for 5 with a home run, driving in two and scoring three times. Bo Hester drove in two and scored three times.
On the mound, Keagan Woods tossed all five innings, needing just 69 pitches, scattering two hits and fanning four as part of a nice outing.
Boaz evens its record at 10-10 on the season, with the same two teams set to square off again on Thursday in Boaz.
Sardis sweeps pair on Tuesday
The Sardis Lions got strong pitching and contributions up and down the lineup Tuesday, leading to a pair of wins, opening the day with an 11-1 rout of Randolph County, the rolling past Eufaula 9-0 in the nightcap.
The Lions led 3-0 through four innings, then blew the game open with a five-run fifth inning, before plating three more in the sixth to end the game an inning early.
In the opener against Randolph, Carson Grant had the big game at the plate, going 3 for 4 with a double, driving in four runs, and scoring twice, while Brody Samples was 3 for 4 with a triple and came around to score three times.
Samples also shined on the hill for the Lions, tossing all six innings, scattering four hits, and fanning seven batters to earn the win.
In the nightcap against Eufaula, the Lions jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back.
Lead-off hitter Ty Glass drove in a pair and drew four walks in the win, while Samples connected for a pair of doubles. Blaze Gerhart also drove in two runs, and shined on the mound, huring a complete-game shutout, fanning seven and scattering just four hits.
Sardis improves to 10-10 on the season with the sweep.
Hokes Bluff slugs past Geraldine, 17-7
Leading 7-6 after four innings, the Geraldine Bulldogs let Hokes Bluff pull out the win Tuesday with a late offensive explosion.
Hokes Bluff plated seven runs in the fifth inning to take the lead for good, then four more in the sixth to hald the game via run rule.
Geraldine had jumped out to an early lead, scoring twice in the first, then four in third to take a 6-3 lead.
At the plate William Rogers had a solo home run for the Bulldogs, while Bo Harper finished 2 for 4 with an RBI.
Hokes Bluff were led by Drake Rainey who had a home run as part of a three RBI day, while Dawson Teague was 3 for 4 with three RBIs.
Geraldine drops to 9-10 on the season with the loss.
Asbury drops pair to Collinsville
Host Asbury had a rough go on Tuesday, dropping a pair of games to Collinsville by final scores of 10-0 and 16-2.
In the opener, Dalton Hughes, Keaton Deboard and Tytan Morgan each had two RBIs for Collinsville.
Gavin Meicke collected a triple at the plate for Asbury.
In the nightcap, Malachi Orr drove in four, while the trio of Deboard, Carson Dennis and Morgan each drove in three runs.
Asbury’s Gavin Johnson scored twice for the Rams in the loss.
