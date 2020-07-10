Charles Z. Bailey has announced his intention to seek re-election for the Albertville City Council. Bailey has served the last eight years as Place 3 on the Council and Chair of the Public Safety and Support Services Committee.
“It has been a pleasure to work with this administration and serve the citizens of Albertville during this era of unprecedented recovery and growth, and Albertville is positioned for continued growth in 2021 with the addition of many new business openings already scheduled,” Bailey stated.
“As a successful business owner, I feel my business and financial management experience has been a tremendous asset in my service thus far and I look forward to continuing another four years as your councilman.” Bailey founded Southern Metal Fabricators of Albertville in 1991 and acts as the CEO and general manager.
“One issue that I addressed in my 2012 campaign, was the need for a Comprehensive Plan for our city that I termed, “VISION ALBERTVILLE.” That was accomplished and will need to be reviewed, expanded and updated during the next term for the continued growth of our city.
“A major accomplishment of the current term has been the additional 1% sales tax earmarked for capital projects. This has allowed us a steady revenue stream for continued road paving and maintenance.
“Without a doubt, the signature accomplishment of the current term is the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater. Citizens can be proud of the Park and the opportunities it affords, citizens and visitors alike. Increased traffic and attention to our city, as result of the Park will drive development bringing additional restaurants and shopping options that many have longed for. All these benefits are fruits of the 1% tax increase.
“One accomplishment that I am particularly pleased with, is my completion of Certified Municipal Official continuing education training. During the last eight years, I have completed 80 hours to receive the Basic and Advanced certifications and have completed an additional 88.5 hours of 120 hours required for Emeritus certification. The training is beneficial to my position as councilman, through training and sharing of ideas with mayors and other councilmembers across the state, many which have been brought back home.
“My experience from life and business have been beneficial to our city. We have been able to increase our revenue streams, enhance our cash flow, and improve productivity and employee morale. Our city is currently operating more efficiently and effectively.
“These next four years are vital for continuing the charted course while making appropriate changes to our city to address new challenges that will present themselves as result of the expected growth. For Albertville to be successful in the future, we must make preparation in the present.
Bailey has lived in Albertville for thirty-five years and is married to the former Regenia Pope. They have two sons and daughters-in-law, Ashton (Caitlyn) and Whitton (Kassidie), both graduates of Jacksonville State University and employees of Southern Metal Fabricators. Regenia is retired and spends time enjoying the two granddaughters, Amelia Blake (Whitton) and Lainey Kate (Ashton)...and one more on the way. Bailey, age 61, is a 1980 graduate of Eastern Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance. His business background includes six years in retail clothing, four years in wholesale distribution and thirty-three years in construction and manufacturing, twenty-nine years with Southern Metal Fabricators. A member of the Albertville Rotary Club and Paul Harris Fellow. He is a member and the current President of Marshall County Manufacturer’s Association. He is a 2012 graduate of the Marshall County Leadership Challenge. He has served for seventeen years as a Local Board Member for the Selective Service. His family is active at Brashers Chapel Church.
“Albertville is truly a great place to live and I look forward to being able to serve our citizens for four more years! As part of the next city council, I commit to continue to work in harmony with the leadership to make a positive impact for the “Heart of Sand Mountain.”
