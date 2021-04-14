Tuesday's Marshall County Track Meet turned into the the Dewayne Hundley show, with the Guntersville senior shining and capturing individual titles in four events.
Hundley captured two events on the track, and two field events, winning the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.45, and also taking home the crown in the 400-meter dash with a 52.29, nipping Landon Scroggins of Boaz by less than half a second.
In the field, Hundley jumped to a pair of titles, sharing top honors in the high jump with Ben Martin of DAR, with both athletes clearing 5-foot-10 to share the title. Hundley also grabbed the crown in the long jump, leaping to 19-feet five inches, to take that title by three inches.
For his efforts on the day, Hundley was named the County MVP, scoring 39 of Wildcats 117 points.
In addition to Hundley, the Guntersville relay team of Luke Ausley, William Barkley, Ashton Payne, and Taylor King took home the 4x400 title in 3:45.55.
While Hundley was running and jumping wild individually, on the team side of things, Arab showed of their depth on both the boy's and girl's sides, capturing both team titles. The Arab girls scored 221 points to top runner-up Guntersville (168) by 73 points, while the Arab boys netted 197 point, topping runner-up Albertville (159) by 38 for the team crown.
Albertville's strong showing on the boys' side included wins from Chris Murray in the 100-meter dash, clocking in at 11.40. Daniel Leija captured two events for the Aggies, winning the 800 (2:08.99) and 1600 (4:47.64), while teammate Arturo Ramos captured the 3200 crown in 10:30.36. The Aggies swept the podium in each of those three events. The Aggies also nabbed the 4x800 relay crown with a time of 8:56.21, with the group of Leija, Juan Gaspa, Luis Rojas and Edgar Lopez leading the charge. Gabriel Michael earned the pole vault crown for the Aggies, clearing 14-feet six inches, two and a half feet more than the runner-up.
Steve Garcia of Douglas was another Sand Mountain winner, taking home the 300-meter hurdles title in 44.59.
On the girls' side, Guntersville's Jayden Watkins and Kenlie Nelson were both two-event winners for the Wildcats, with Watkins taking the title in the 100 and 200-meter dashes, clocking in at 13.21 and 27.52, while Nelson captured the 1600 and 3200 titles, finishing in 5:58.36 and 13:23.60. Guntersville also captured the 4x400 relay title, with the group of Amiyah Hampton, Anna Waldrop, Annelise Bradshaw, and She'Londa Wellington racing to a 4:30.97 time, winning by nearly three full seconds. Waldrop later went on to capture the shot put crown, heaving 25-feet 11-inches. The final event winner for the 'Cats was Jadyn Bonds, who leaped to the high jump title by clearing an even five feet.
Albertville was the only other local school to capture titles, with Amiah Murry bounding to the triple jump top spot, hitting an even 35-feet, winning my more than two feet. Felice Alix was also a title winner for the Aggies, taking the discus title with a throw of 91-feet seven inches, nearly six feet more than her closest competitor.
Girls 100 Meter Dash
==========================================================================
Name Year School Finals H# Points
==========================================================================
Finals
1 Watkins, Jayden Guntersville 13.21 3 10
2 Kennamer, Anna Grace Albertville 13.33 4 8
3 Murry, Amiah Albertville 13.43 4 6
4 Hawkins, Aleigh Arab 13.46 4 5
5 Moore, Ella Arab 13.50 4 4
6 Nickell, Victoria Dar 13.53 4 3
7 Hampton, Amiyah Guntersville 13.88 3 2
8 Mostella, Kaeli Albertville 13.91 4 1
9 Poston, Hannah Arab 13.93 3
10 Franks, Talyn Dar 14.15 3
11 Waldrop, Anna Guntersville 14.18 3
12 Johnson, Makayla Dar 14.46 3
13 Cabrera, Ziomarie Boaz 15.39 2
14 Turner, Sara Boaz 15.58 2
15 Cartagena, Daylyne Boaz 15.63 2
16 Grider, Alyssa Brindlee Mou 16.35 2
17 Blancas, Emily Douglas High 16.43 1
18 Mendoza, Roxanna Douglas High 17.00 1
19 Conriquez, Citlaly Douglas High 17.54 1
Girls 200 Meter Dash
==========================================================================
Name Year School Finals H# Points
==========================================================================
1 Watkins, Jayden Guntersville 27.52 4 10
2 Nickell, Victoria Dar 27.96 4 8
3 Hawkins, Aleigh Arab 28.24 4 6
4 Moore, Ella Arab 28.30 4 5
5 Mostella, Kaeli Albertville 29.07 3 4
6 Murry, Amiah Albertville 29.09 4 3
7 Escobedo, Nayeli Guntersville 29.45 3 2
8 Kennamer, Anna Grace Albertville 30.05 4 1
9 Johnson, Makayla Dar 30.99 3
10 Franks, Talyn Dar 31.63 3
11 Brothers, Kaitlynn Douglas High 32.75 2
12 Cartagena, Daylyne Boaz 34.23 2
13 Grider, Alyssa Brindlee Mou 35.10 2
14 Ramirez-Perez, Alina Boaz 35.23 1
15 Tomas, Angela Douglas High 35.32 2
16 Blancas, Emily Douglas High 35.51 1
17 Rojas Sandoval, Arisvel Boaz 36.56 1
Girls 400 Meter Dash
==========================================================================
Name Year School Finals H# Points
==========================================================================
1 Hill, Kaely Arab 1:04.58 3 10
2 Kirkland, Chantzley Brindlee Mou 1:05.25 3 8
3 Hampton, Amiyah Guntersville 1:05.97 3 6
4 Moore, Ella Arab 1:06.46 1 5
5 Childress, Kailyn Brindlee Mou 1:06.69 3 4
6 Escobedo, Nayeli Guntersville 1:08.02 3 3
7 Mostella, Kaeli Albertville 1:08.35 2 2
8 Walker, Grayce Boaz 1:14.94 2 1
9 Wellington, She'Londa Guntersville 1:16.00 3
10 Mendoza, Roxanna Douglas High 1:18.64 2
11 Escobar, Lesly Douglas High 1:20.80 2
12 Ramirez-Perez, Alina Boaz 1:24.60 1
13 Juan James, Amily Boaz 1:25.11 1
14 Conriquez, Citlaly Douglas High 1:31.03 1
Girls 800 Meter Run
==========================================================================
Name Year School Finals H# Points
==========================================================================
1 Stapler, Julie Arab 2:32.85 2 10
2 Nelson, Kenlie Guntersville 2:42.14 2 8
3 Franco, Belinda Albertville 2:43.11 2 6
4 Wright, Libby Arab 2:46.53 2 5
5 Childress, Kailyn Brindlee Mou 2:54.48 2 4
6 Goodwin, Addison Albertville 2:56.93 2 3
7 Santiago, Angelica Albertville 2:57.73 2 2
8 Ramirez, Jasmine Boaz 3:00.93 1 1
9 Schwarze, Ashley Arab 3:03.75 2
10 Kistler, Lilly Dar 3:06.86 1
11 Aragon, Belinda Douglas High 3:08.87 1
12 Walker, Grayce Boaz 3:12.32 1
13 Tercero, Juana Douglas High 3:15.01 1
14 Wrenn, Amelia Dar 3:16.11 1
15 Gallegos, Miriam Douglas High 3:22.79 1
16 Ramsey, Megan Guntersville 3:23.30 1
17 Garmany, Sophie Boaz 3:35.31 1
Girls 1600 Meter Run
=======================================================================
Name Year School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Nelson, Kenlie Guntersville 5:58.36 10
2 Franco, Belinda Albertville 6:04.77 8
3 Gosline, Grace Arab 6:04.79 6
4 Santiago, Angelica Albertville 6:29.18 5
5 Goodwin, Addison Albertville 6:36.86 4
6 Schwarze, Ashley Arab 6:46.95 3
7 Clark, Jordan Arab 6:48.52 2
8 Sampson, Ella Beth Guntersville 7:11.70 1
9 Saucedo, Chelsea Guntersville 7:17.27
10 Wrenn, Amelia Dar 7:27.10
11 Gallegos, Miriam Douglas High 7:33.69
12 Perez, Lesli Douglas High 8:05.91
13 Gonzalez, Yanet Douglas High 8:30.72
Girls 3200 Meter Run
=======================================================================
Name Year School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Nelson, Kenlie Guntersville 13:23.60 10
2 Franco, Belinda Albertville 13:39.96 8
3 Gosline, Grace Arab 13:58.44 6
4 Goodwin, Addison Albertville 15:07.38 5
5 Barnes, Ragan Arab 15:10.48 4
6 Clark, Jordan Arab 15:26.74 3
7 Tercero, Juana Douglas High 15:32.71 2
8 Seymour, Ella Guntersville 17:22.11 1
9 Harris, Amber Guntersville 18:00.56
Girls 100 Meter Hurdles
==========================================================================
Name Year School Finals H# Points
==========================================================================
1 Buchanan, Lauren Dar 18.25 2 10
2 Kinney, Ava Arab 18.93 2 8
3 Vaughn, Emily Albertville 19.01 2 6
4 Newman, Anna Guntersville 19.23 2 5
5 Gibson, Ragen Albertville 19.27 2 4
6 O'Dell, Jaylee Albertville 20.48 1 3
7 Beuoy, Bryleigh Arab 20.55 2 2
8 Lane, Hannah Guntersville 21.47 1 1
9 Bonds, Jadyn Guntersville 21.81 1
Girls 300 Meter Hurdles
==========================================================================
Name Year School Finals H# Points
==========================================================================
1 Kirkland, Chantzley Brindlee Mou 49.83 2 10
2 Hill, Kaely Arab 50.77 2 8
3 Nickell, Victoria Dar 52.38 2 6
4 Newman, Anna Guntersville 52.44 2 5
5 Lane, Hannah Guntersville 54.02 2 4
6 Buchanan, Lauren Dar 55.07 2 3
7 Kinney, Ava Arab 55.33 1 2
8 Vaughn, Emily Albertville 55.43 1 1
9 Gibson, Ragen Albertville 57.22 1
10 Bonds, Jadyn Guntersville 1:00.13 1
11 O'Dell, Jaylee Albertville 1:04.71 1
Girls 4x100 Meter Relay
=======================================================================
School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Arab 'A' 52.13 10
1) Poston, Hannah 2) Moore, Ella
3) Williamson, Hallie Grace 4) Hawkins, Aleigh
2 Albertville 'A' 55.29 8
1) Itzep, Janet 2) Gibson, Ragen
3) Vaughn, Emily 4) Kennamer, Anna Grace
3 Dar 'A' 56.25 6
1) Franks, Talyn 2) Buchanan, Lauren
3) Elrod, Alice 4) Johnson, Makayla
4 Guntersville 'A' 56.84 5
1) Lane, Hannah 2) Richey, Zakiya
3) Waldrop, Anna 4) Bonds, Baylee
5 Douglas High School 'A' 1:04.24 4
1) Blancas, Emily 2) Brothers, Kaitlynn
3) Mendoza, Roxanna 4) Tomas, Angela
Girls 4x400 Meter Relay
=======================================================================
School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Guntersville 'A' 4:30.97 10
1) Hampton, Amiyah 2) Waldrop, Anna
3) Bradshaw, Annelise 4) Wellington, She'Londa
2 Arab 'A' 4:33.38 8
1) Hawkins, Aleigh 2) Wright, Libby
3) Hill, Kaely 4) Moore, Ella
3 Albertville 'A' 4:48.72 6
1) Franco, Belinda 2) Goodwin, Addison
3) Murry, Amiah 4) Vaughn, Emily
Girls 4x800 Meter Relay
=======================================================================
School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Arab 'A' 11:34.24 10
1) Wright, Libby 2) Schwarze, Ashley
3) Clark, Jordan 4) Stapler, Julie
2 Guntersville 'A' 12:00.36 8
1) Nelson, Kenlie 2) Bradshaw, Annelise
3) Saucedo, Chelsea 4) Harris, Amber
3 Albertville 'A' 12:10.53 6
1) Santiago, Angelica 2) Sebastian, Liset
3) Williams, Zoe 4) DeLeon, Angelica
4 Douglas High School 'A' 13:42.41 5
1) Aragon, Belinda 2) Lopez, Amber
3) Perez, Lesli 4) Vargas Cortes, Jennifer
Girls High Jump
=======================================================================
Name Year School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Bonds, Jadyn Guntersville 5-00.00 10
2 Watkins, Jayden Guntersville J5-00.00 8
3 Kirkland, Chantzley Brindlee Mou 4-08.00 6
4 Hill, Hope Arab J4-08.00 5
5 Ryan, Allie Arab 4-06.00 4
6 Chance, Libby Arab 4-04.00 3
-- Lane, Hannah Guntersville NH
Girls Pole Vault
=======================================================================
Name Year School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Williamson, Hallie Grace Arab 9-00.00 10
2 Chance, Libby Arab 8-00.00 8
3 Thomas, Kate Albertville 7-06.00 6
4 Johnston, Madison Albertville 7-00.00 5
5 Cantrell, Claire Arab 6-06.00 4
6 Cagle, Abbie Guntersville 6-00.00 3
7 Elrod, Alice Dar 5-06.00 2
8 Wrenn, Amelia Dar 5-00.00 1
Girls Long Jump
=======================================================================
Name Year School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Hill, Hope Arab 15-04.00 10
2 Kirkland, Chantzley Brindlee Mou 15-03.50 8
3 Bonds, Jadyn Guntersville 14-09.50 6
4 Nickell, Victoria Dar 14-08.00 5
5 Kennamer, Anna Grace Albertville 13-10.00 4
6 Buchanan, Lauren Dar 13-05.00 3
7 Childress, Kailyn Brindlee Mou 13-00.00 2
8 Chance, Libby Arab 12-09.00 1
9 White, Langley Guntersville 12-06.00
10 Bonds, Baylee Guntersville 12-03.00
11 Grider, Alyssa Brindlee Mou 10-09.00
Girls Triple Jump
=======================================================================
Name Year School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Murry, Amiah Albertville 35-00.00 10
2 Watkins, Jayden Guntersville 32-11.50 8
3 Hill, Hope Arab 32-07.50 6
4 Chance, Libby Arab 30-04.50 5
5 Ryan, Allie Arab 29-02.00 4
6 Childress, Kailyn Brindlee Mou 28-10.00 3
7 White, Langley Guntersville 28-09.00 2
Girls Shot Put
=======================================================================
Name Year School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Waldrop, Anna Guntersville 25-11.00 10
2 Alix, Felicie Albertville 25-08.50 8
3 Rice, Ursula Guntersville J25-08.50 6
4 Johns, Kensley Arab 25-07.00 5
5 Barnes, Ragan Arab 24-11.50 4
6 McBee, Emily Dar 24-09.50 3
7 Osbern, Tana Dar 24-05.00 2
8 Martin, Cesleigh Guntersville 23-05.00 1
9 Franks, Talyn Dar 22-01.50
10 Brownrigg, Michela Boaz 21-10.00
11 Perez Ramos, Arly Albertville 21-08.50
12 Decker, Zoie Brindlee Mou J21-08.50
13 O'Dell, Jaylee Albertville 21-05.00
14 Reed, Ada Arab 21-03.50
15 Aragon, Erika Douglas High 18-08.50
Girls Discus Throw
=======================================================================
Name Year School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Alix, Felicie Albertville 91-07 10
2 McBee, Emily Dar 85-09 8
3 Barnes, Ragan Arab 74-10 6
4 Rice, Ursula Guntersville 73-00 5
5 Martin, Cesleigh Guntersville 69-09 4
6 Decker, Zoie Brindlee Mou 68-02 3
7 Murry, Morgan Dar 67-05 2
8 Perez-Arriaga, Ruby Albertville 65-01 1
9 Osbern, Tana Dar 64-11
10 Chastain, Abby Guntersville 62-00
11 Brownrigg, Michela Boaz 52-03
12 Perez Ramos, Arly Albertville 51-11
13 Walker, Grayce Boaz 51-09
14 Maine, Alivia Arab 51-01
15 Aragon, Erika Douglas High 47-05
16 Dorn, Serenity Arab 47-01
17 Juan James, Amily Boaz 38-04
Girls Javelin Throw
=======================================================================
Name Year School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Wright, Libby Arab 98-11 10
2 Barnes, Ragan Arab 95-06.50 8
3 Johns, Kensley Arab 86-01 6
4 Osbern, Tana Dar 83-04 5
5 Decker, Zoie Brindlee Mou 70-05 4
6 Rice, Ursula Guntersville 64-06 3
7 Brothers, Kaitlynn Douglas High 64-03 2
8 Martin, Cesleigh Guntersville 63-00 1
9 Alix, Felicie Albertville 61-01
10 Chastain, Abby Guntersville 60-05.50
11 Murry, Morgan Dar 55-09
12 Brownrigg, Michela Boaz 55-01
13 Tamez, Vaiety Albertville 49-07
14 Smith, Emily Dar 45-00
Boys 100 Meter Dash
==========================================================================
Name Year School Finals H# Points
==========================================================================
1 Murry, Chris Albertville 11.40 3 10
2 Turnage, Matthew Arab 11.75 3 8
3 Mitchell, Ethan Dar 11.87 2 6
4 Schoggins, Landon Boaz 11.91 3 4.50 11.910
4 Tandy, Blake Dar 11.91 2 4.50 11.910
6 Johnson, Wes Arab 11.93 3 3
7 Bowers, Braxton Albertville 12.07 2 2
8 Diego Mendez, Gustavo Albertville 12.27 3 1
9 Avalos, Jose Douglas High 12.50 2
10 Darling, Tyler Dar 12.56 2
11 Smith, Street Guntersville 12.58 2
12 King, Taylor Guntersville 12.79 1
13 Chow, Dennis Douglas High 12.80 1
14 O'Reilly, Hayden Arab 12.87 3
15 Fowler, Brenden Boaz 12.97 1
16 Juarez, John Douglas High 13.13 1
17 Moon, Grayson Guntersville 14.30 1
Boys 200 Meter Dash
==========================================================================
Name Year School Finals H# Points
==========================================================================
1 Hundley, Dewayne Guntersville 23.45 3 10
2 Turnage, Matthew Arab 24.05 3 8
3 Martin, Ben Dar 24.19 3 6
4 Murry, Chris Albertville 24.34 1 5
5 Johnson, Wes Arab 24.47 3 4
6 Payne, Ashton Guntersville 24.77 2 3
7 Mitchell, Ethan Dar 25.05 2 2
8 Darling, Tyler Dar 25.59 3 1
9 Diego, Gustavo Albertville 25.83 2
10 O'Reilly, Hayden Arab 25.98 3
11 Avalos, Jose Douglas High 26.00 2
12 Fowler, Brenden Boaz 26.62 2
13 Chow, Dennis Douglas High 26.78 1
14 Juarez, John Douglas High 26.95 1
15 Bell, Harrison Albertville 27.37 2
16 Sibaja, Brian Boaz 27.46 1
17 Cannon, Colton Guntersville 29.57 1
Boys 400 Meter Dash
==========================================================================
Name Year School Finals H# Points
==========================================================================
1 Hundley, Dewayne Guntersville 52.29 3 10
2 Schoggins, Landon Boaz 52.74 3 8
3 Turnage, Matthew Arab 54.28 3 6
4 Ausley, Luke Guntersville 55.39 2 5
5 Mashburn, Logan Boaz 56.47 2 4
6 Beuoy, Bryant Arab 56.49 2 3
7 Payne, Ashton Guntersville 56.54 3 2
8 Gaspar, Juan Albertville 57.15 2 1
9 Weems, Connor Dar 57.60 2
10 Sanchez, Dabid Douglas High 58.27 1
11 Bernal, Brandon Douglas High 58.96 1
12 Carbone, Corbin Boaz 59.05 2
13 Weeks, Christian Dar 1:02.28 3
14 Rodriguez, Bryan Albertville 1:02.39 1
15 Soriano, Alan Albertville 1:02.78 1
16 Puckett, Logan Douglas High 1:03.81 1
17 hall, colton Brindlee Mou 1:04.59 1
Boys 800 Meter Run
==========================================================================
Name Year School Finals H# Points
==========================================================================
1 Leija, Daniel Albertville 2:08.99 2 10
2 Ramos, Arturo Albertville 2:12.01 2 8
3 Patino, Rodrigo Albertville 2:12.54 2 6
4 Pilotte, Lane Guntersville 2:19.88 2 5
5 Kendrick, Bailey Dar 2:22.03 1 4
6 Bernal, Brandon Douglas High 2:22.17 2 3
7 Mendoza, Yael Douglas High 2:25.36 2 2
8 Perez, Eber Boaz 2:32.22 1 1
9 Ramirez Martinez, Jose Boaz 2:32.70 1
10 Villanueva, Jayden Douglas High 2:34.31 2
11 Patterson, Hayden Arab 2:34.43 1
12 Benson, Nathan Guntersville 2:34.81 1
13 Hyche, James Arab 2:35.04 1
14 hall, colton Brindlee Mou 2:46.24 1
15 Patel, Adit Boaz 2:46.49 1
16 Gurley, Talan Dar 2:51.69 1
Boys 1600 Meter Run
=======================================================================
Name Year School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Leija, Daniel Albertville 4:47.64 10
2 Ramos, Arturo Albertville 4:50.74 8
3 Patino, Rodrigo Albertville 4:52.13 6
4 Wrenn, Andrew Dar 4:54.21 5
5 Kendrick, Bailey Dar 4:59.92 4
6 Pilotte, Lane Guntersville 5:00.68 3
7 Mendoza, Yael Douglas High 5:19.82 2
8 Villanueva, Jayden Douglas High 5:21.51 1
9 Perez, Eber Boaz 5:29.92
10 Garcia de Jesus, Enrique Douglas High 5:36.05
11 Ramirez Martinez, Jose Boaz 5:37.90
12 Kizziah, JD Arab 5:46.97
13 Hyche, James Arab 5:56.33
14 hall, colton Brindlee Mou 5:59.45
15 Mason, Trevor Guntersville 6:52.22
Boys 3200 Meter Run
=======================================================================
Name Year School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Ramos, Arturo Albertville 10:30.36 10
2 Patino, Rodrigo Albertville 10:47.26 8
3 Lopez, Edgar Albertville 10:58.45 6
4 Wrenn, Andrew Dar 11:01.61 5
5 Kendrick, Bailey Dar 11:41.95 4
6 Kizziah, JD Arab 12:21.86 3
7 Pilotte, Lane Guntersville 12:39.31 2
8 Pilotte, Luke Guntersville 12:57.04 1
9 Hyche, James Arab 13:40.61
10 hall, colton Brindlee Mou 13:48.94
Boys 110 Meter Hurdles
==========================================================================
Name Year School Finals H# Points
==========================================================================
1 Gronczniak, Hunter Arab 18.07 2 10
2 Turnage, Zachary Arab 18.61 2 8
3 Shipp, AJ Arab 18.76 2 6
4 Barkley, William Guntersville 19.15 2 5
5 Godwin, Caleb Albertville 20.18 1 4
Boys 300 Meter Hurdles
==========================================================================
Name Year School Finals H# Points
==========================================================================
1 Garcia, Steven Douglas High 44.59 2 10
2 Barkley, William Guntersville 44.86 2 8
3 Gronczniak, Hunter Arab 46.48 2 6
4 Cox, Jeremy Dar 48.95 1 5
5 Turnage, Zachary Arab 49.01 2 4
6 Buchanan, Ryan Dar 49.73 1 3
7 Godwin, Caleb Albertville 50.75 2 2
8 Weeks, Christian Dar 54.01 1 1
9 Waller, Dadrien Guntersville 1:00.20 1
Boys 4x100 Meter Relay
=======================================================================
School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Dar 'A' 46.68 10
1) Tandy, Blake 2) Martin, Ben
3) Darling, Tyler 4) Duvall, Gareth
2 Albertville 'A' 47.69 8
1) Bowers, Braxton 2) Diego Mendez, Gustavo
3) Michael, Gabriel 4) Bell, Harrison
3 Arab 'A' 48.79 6
1) Shipp, AJ 2) Turnage, Zachary
3) Bailey, Bryson 4) Duquette, Mitchell
4 Guntersville 'A' 52.49 5
1) Hadwin, Noah 2) Smith, Street
3) Patterson, Landon 4) King, Taylor
-- Douglas High School 'A' DNF
1) Avalos, Jose 2) Garcia, Steven
3) Garcia, Ulices 4) Juarez, John
Boys 4x400 Meter Relay
=======================================================================
School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Guntersville 'A' 3:45.55 10
1) Ausley, Luke 2) Barkley, William
3) Payne, Ashton 4) King, Taylor
2 Douglas High School 'A' 3:46.33 8
1) Villanueva, Jayden 2) Sanchez, Dabid
3) Bernal, Brandon 4) Garcia, Ulices
3 Arab 'A' 3:52.30 6
1) Beuoy, Bryant 2) Duquette, Mitchell
3) Turnage, Zachary 4) Turnage, Matthew
4 Boaz 'A' 3:57.37 5
1) Carbone, Corbin 2) Mashburn, Logan
3) Schoggins, Landon 4) Perez, Eber
5 Albertville 'A' 3:58.72 4
1) Diego Mendez, Gustavo 2) Rodriguez, Bryan
3) Soriano, Alan 4) Gaspar, Juan
6 Dar 'A' 4:01.14 3
1) Holcomb, Zane 2) Weems, Connor
3) Buchanan, Ryan 4) Weeks, Christian
Boys 4x800 Meter Relay
=======================================================================
School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Albertville 'A' 8:56.26 10
1) Gaspar, Juan 2) Leija, Daniel
3) Rojas, Luis 4) Lopez, Edgar
2 Douglas High School 'A' 9:02.65 8
1) Bernal, Brandon 2) Garcia, Steven
3) Villanueva, Jayden 4) Mendoza, Yael
3 Dar 'A' 9:31.17 6
1) Kendrick, Bailey 2) Wrenn, Andrew
3) Weeks, Christian 4) Holcomb, Zane
4 Arab 'A' 9:57.90 5
1) Kizziah, JD 2) Patterson, Hayden
3) Hyche, James 4) Duquette, Mitchell
5 Guntersville 'A' 11:00.06 4
1) Benson, Nathan 2) Pilotte, Luke
3) Scott, Bradley 4) Turner, Maccoy
Boys High Jump
=======================================================================
Name Year School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Hundley, Dewayne Guntersville 5-10.00 9
1 Martin, Ben Dar 5-10.00 9
3 O'Reilly, Hayden Arab 5-04.00 6
4 Dixon, Isaac Albertville 5-00.00 5
5 Johnson, Wes Arab J5-00.00 4
6 Crabtree, David Arab 4-08.00 3
7 Waller, Dadrien Guntersville J4-08.00 2
Boys Pole Vault
=======================================================================
Name Year School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Michael, Gabriel Albertville 14-06.00 10
2 Duquette, Mitchell Arab 12-00.00 8
3 Brown, Drake Arab 10-00.00 6
4 Thacker, William Dar 9-00.00 5
5 Hilyer, Caden Arab 8-06.00 4
6 Wrenn, Andrew Dar 8-00.00 3
7 Weems, Connor Dar J8-00.00 2
Boys Long Jump
=======================================================================
Name Year School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Hundley, Dewayne Guntersville 19-05.00 10
2 Tandy, Blake Dar 19-02.00 8
3 Dixon, Isaac Albertville 18-02.00 6
4 Beuoy, Bryant Arab J18-02.00 5
5 Johnson, Wes Arab 17-02.50 4
6 Dalrymple, Garrett Albertville 17-01.50 3
7 Thacker, William Dar 17-00.50 2
8 Gronczniak, Hunter Arab 16-08.50 1
9 Smith, Street Guntersville 16-03.50
10 McCamey, Robert Dar 16-02.50
11 King, Taylor Guntersville 15-05.50
12 Watkins, Kenyan Douglas High 14-09.50
13 Puckett, Logan Douglas High 13-01.50
Boys Triple Jump
=======================================================================
Name Year School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Tandy, Blake Dar 37-08.50 10
2 Murry, Chris Albertville 37-07.50 8
3 Dalrymple, Garrett Albertville 36-10.00 6
4 Gronczniak, Hunter Arab 36-05.00 5
5 Shipp, AJ Arab 33-06.00 4
6 Beuoy, Bryant Arab 33-00.50 3
7 Puckett, Logan Douglas High 30-02.00 2
Boys Shot Put
=======================================================================
Name Year School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Alkhawlani, Moe Arab 39-00.00 10
2 Stewart, Wesley Zane Dar 38-05.50 8
3 Pike, CJ Guntersville 38-01.00 6
4 Baucom, Royce Guntersville 36-07.00 5
5 Franco, Giovany Douglas High 36-02.50 4
6 Fayette, Tyler Dar 36-01.00 3
7 Humphrey, Jonah Arab 35-11.50 2
8 Morgan, Cody Arab 33-02.00 1
9 Hardin, Bradley Dar 32-07.00
10 East, Alexander Guntersville 31-11.00
11 Guile, Noah Boaz 31-02.00
12 Bishop, Will Douglas High 30-09.50
13 Akins, Caleb Albertville 29-09.00
14 Jacinte, Valerio Boaz 29-02.50
15 Brownrigg, Broderick Boaz 27-04.00
16 Martinez, JR Douglas High 24-04.00
Boys Discus Throw
=======================================================================
Name Year School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Bailey, Bryson Arab 118-05 10
2 McCombs, Jesse Arab 103-04 8
3 Hardin, Bradley Dar 98-02 6
4 Stewart, William Dar 98-00 5
5 East, Alexander Guntersville 93-08 4
6 Humphrey, Jonah Arab 87-11 3
7 Clevenger, Aidan Dar 85-06 2
8 Buckelew, Ben Guntersville 84-02 1
9 Franco, Giovany Douglas High 80-11
10 Bishop, Will Douglas High 74-11
11 Brownrigg, Broderick Boaz 68-05
12 Martinez, JR Douglas High 60-04
Boys Javelin Throw
=======================================================================
Name Year School Finals Points
=======================================================================
1 Bailey, Bryson Arab 149-01 10
2 Eaton, Christian Arab 133-06 8
3 Humphrey, Jonah Arab 130-06 6
4 Stewart, Dakota Douglas High 129-06 5
5 Pike, CJ Guntersville 126-07 4
6 Barkley, William Guntersville 123-10 3
7 Akins, Caleb Albertville 121-11 2
8 Stewart, William Dar 121-02 1
9 Stewart, Wesley Zane Dar 107-07
10 Jacinte, Valerio Boaz 106-00
11 Buckelew, Ben Guntersville 102-01
12 Bowers, Braxton Albertville 92-05
13 Mitchell, Ethan Dar 85-11
14 Ramirez, Rafeal Boaz 75-07
Women - Team Rankings - 18 Events Scored
===============================================================================
1) Arab 221 2) Guntersville 168
3) Albertville 144 4) DAR 67
5) Brindlee Mountain 52 6) Douglas High School 13
7) Boaz 2
Men - Team Rankings - 18 Events Scored
===============================================================================
1) Arab 197 2) Albertville 159
3) DAR 133.50 4) Guntersville 117
5) Douglas High School 45 6) Boaz 22.50
Combined Team Scores - 36 Events Scored
===============================================================================
1) Arab 418 2) Albertville 303
3) Guntersville 285 4) DAR 200.50
5) Douglas High School 58 6) Brindlee Mountain 52
7) Boaz 24.50
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.