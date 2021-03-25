A pair of Sand Mountain area teams received honors in this week's Alabama Sports Writers Association prep baseball rankings, including one team who remains undefeated.
In 3A, Fyffe continues to hold steady at the No. 5 spot, and was 11-0 at the time of this week's submissions. Since then, the Red Devils have earned two more wins, sitting at 13-0 on the season. So far, the Red Devils have given up just 20 runs in those 13 games, and have racked up four shutout victories as well.
Also appearing in this week's polls is West End, who received an honorable mention nod in Class 2A. The Patriots were 6-5 at the time of submissions, and are currently riding a four-game winning streak.
Teams are put up for consideration in the weekly rankings by local sportswriters in their area. The records listed below are their records at the time of submission and may have since changed.
ASWA BASEBALL RANKINGS
CLASS 7A
1. Auburn (16-1)
2. Hewitt-Trussville (18-2)
3. Florence (14-4)
4. Bob Jones (18-10)
5. Central-Phenix City (19-2)
6. Oak Mountain (13-5)
7. James Clemens (15-7)
8. Vestavia Hills (12-6)
9. Prattville (14-6)
10. Dothan (10-4)
Others nominated: Enterprise (12-7), Grissom (13-5), Spain Park (11-5), Smiths Station (15-8), Sparkman (7-7).
CLASS 6A
1. Faith Academy (15-2)
2. Oxford (17-4)
3. Helena (14-4)
4. Cullman (13-6)
5. Saraland (13-5)
6. Hartselle (12-5)
7. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (13-5)
8. Southside-Gadsden (15-3)
9. Hueytown (13-5)
10. Mortimer Jordan (20-3)
Others nominated: Benjamin Russell (8-8), Calera (10-8), Eufaula (12-5), Chelsea (10-10), Chilton County (14-6), Fort Payne (9-9), Gulf Shores (14-7), Hazel Green (12-9), Jasper (12-7), Mountain Brook (14-6), Pinson Valley (12-5), Robertsdale (14-6), Stanhope Elmore (16-5), Wetumpka (10-7).
CLASS 5A
1. Russellville (12-3)
2. Andalusia (14-5)
3. Holtville (13-3)
4. Leeds (17-4)
5. St. Paul’s (10-5)
6. UMS-Wright (11-6)
7. Alexandria (9-4)
8. Rehobeth (9-3)
9. Headland (10-4)
10. Madison Academy (10-8)
Others nominated: Charles Henderson (9-10), Lawrence County (10-6), Pike Road (12-6), Shelby County (8-7).
CLASS 4A
1. Mobile Christian (14-1)
2. West Limestone (15-3)
3. Gordo (10-1)
4. American Christian (16-7)
5. Northside (12-1)
6. Bibb County (13-5)
7. Straughn (10-2)
8. North Jackson (14-5)
9. Brooks (8-6)
10. Curry (13-5)
Others nominated: Cherokee County (10-8), Dale County (9-6-1), Deshler (11-7), Priceville (9-8).
CLASS 3A
1. Hokes Bluff (8-1)
2. T.R. Miller (16-0)
3. Phil Campbell (14-1)
4. Piedmont (13-3)
5. Fyffe (11-0)
6. Bayside Academy (13-3)
7. Houston Academy (13-3)
8. Ohatchee (10-3)
9. Opp (14-3)
10. Childersburg (14-5)
Others nominated: Montgomery Catholic (11-6), Collinsville (8-7), Dadeville (9-5), Danville (8-4), East Lawrence (10-8), Lauderdale County (7-5), Plainview (7-8), Prattville Christian (10-6), Reeltown (6-6), Wicksburg (9-4).
CLASS 2A
1. Westbrook Christian (11-4)
2. St. Luke’s (11-3)
3. G.W. Long (9-7)
4. Decatur Heritage (14-2)
5. Sand Rock (8-2)
6. Spring Garden (10-7)
7. Mars Hill (9-9)
8. North Sand Mountain (7-1)
9. Ider (14-5)
10. Ariton (7-7)
Others nominated: Colbert County (17-4), West End-Walnut Grove (6-5).
CLASS 1A
1. Lindsay Lane (11-3)
2. Brantley (6-5)
3. Lynn (10-2)
4. Sweet Water (10-4)
5. Bayshore Christian (10-5)
6. Florala (4-2)
7. Athens Bible (5-5)
8. Red Level (7-4)
9. Hubbertville (6-7)
10. Hackleburg (9-6)
Others nominated: Covenant Christian (7-9).
AISA
1. Pike Liberal Arts (11-4-1)
2. Glenwood (20-5)
3. Bessemer Academy (17-3)
4. Macon East (17-5)
5. Lowndes Academy (11-5)
6. Wilcox Academy (11-3)
7. Patrician (10-4)
8. Jackson Academy (11-1)
9. Autauga (9-4)
10. Chambers (9-4)
Others nominated: Abbeville Christian (8-9), Clarke Prep (11-9), Escambia Academy (13-7).
