ROSS Marshall County Community Center in Boaz is sponsoring a recovery walk Saturday, April 3.
The walk starts at 9 a.m. at the Boaz Police Department and ends at the center on U.S. Highway 431.
“We’re going to come up Brown Street, turn on Martin and cross 431 near the center,” said Michael Baker, agency director for ROSS of Marshall County. “We’re just going to love on folks and feed them.”
Baker said the free lunch includes hot dogs, chicken and either hamburgers or ribs.
Contact the center at 256-281-9008 for more information about the recovery walk. The helpline number for ROSS is 844-307-1760.
Recovery Organization of Support Specialists was formed to advocate, empower and collaborate for any individual seeking recovery.
ROSS is the first peer-run agency in Alabama, with outreach programs in 43 counties across the state. All of the agency’s certified peers are individuals in recovery from a substance use disorder, which ROSS said give them the experience to better connect with people struggling with addiction.
