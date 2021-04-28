A trio of area soccer teams kept their seasons alive on Tuesday night, and punched their ticket to their respective classes quarterfinals.
At the 5A girls level, Guntersville hit the road and dominated host Jacksonville, topping the Golden Eagles by a final of 4-0 to reach their regional final.
With the win, the ‘Cats will host the reginal final on Friday night at 5:30 p.m. against Westbrook Christian, who pulled out a narrow 3-1 win over Lincoln in the region’s other Round of 16 game. Guntersville improves to 12-3 on the season with the victory.
In the 1-3A tournament, top-ranked Susan Moore punched its ticket to the Elite 8 with a convincing 3-0 win over Weaver on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs will now prepare to take on Whitesburg Christian Academy on Thursday night 6 p.m., with the game scheduled to be played at the Bob Jones Turf Field. Whitesburg Christian advanced to the quarterfinal round with a 3-1 win over St. Bernard Prep. Susan Moore sits at 24-1 on the season, while Whitesburg Christian will enter the match with a mark of 11-5.
In boys’ action on Tuesday night, 5A Crossville kept their season alive with a wild 6-3 win over Leeds to reach the regional final round.
The Lions improved to 13-3 on the season with the victory, and will have to hit the road for their next game against Carver Birmingham. A date and time for the game has not been announced.
Carver Birmingham reached the regional final with a back and forth 7-4 victory over Boaz in a game held at Carver. The loss brings an end to the most successful season in Boaz soccer’s young history, with the team winning the 5A Area 12 regular season title, hosting and winning its first ever playoff game, and reaching as high as No. 6 in the Alabama Soccer Coaches Association Polls. The Pirates end the season with a record of 14-6-2.
Carver will enter its game against Crossville with a mark of 19-4-3.
The Susan Moore boys’ team also remains alive after a 3-1 win over Donoho on Monday night. That win pushed the Bulldogs into Round 2 of the 1-3A tournament, and sets up a showdown with Mars Hill Bible on Friday night that the Bulldogs will host. Kick-off for that game is schedule for 7 p.m. The Bulldogs will enter the match with a mark of 11-8-1, while Mars Hill Bible sits at 18-2 on the season after their 4-0 opening round win over Tharptown.
