MONTGOMERY – North-South all-star squads for the upcoming 23nd annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Volleyball Games have been selected. The two 15-member teams comprised of 2022 rising seniors were announced by Jamie Lee, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) Thursday.

Locally, Geraldine standout Jaden Dismuke was named the North roster as a libero. Last fall, Dismuke was named to the 3A All-State first team by the Alabama High School Volleyball Coaches Association. This past season she posted 441 digs for the Bulldogs, while collecting 103 kills, and dishing out 81 assists. She helped the Bulldogs to a 25-12 record this past season.

The AHSADCA, which operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association will also host all-star games baseball, softball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, cross country, tennis and golf during the All-Star Week, July 19-23.  The remaining teams to be selected will be announced in the coming weeks.

Coaches for the All-Star volleyball squads are the same coaches selected for the 2020 North-South All-Star competition, which was cancelled last summer due to the COVID 19 Pandemic. The all-star coaching staff includes: (South) Meredith Donald, St. Luke’s Episcopal; Kim Moncrief, Elmore County; and administrative coach Virginia Franklin, Carver-Montgomery; (North) Andrew Murphy, Central-Florence; John Jones, Westminster-Oak Mountain; and administrative coach Sue Marshall, Randolph.

The North-South all-star competition will be live-streamed by the NFHS Network and AHSAA TV Network.

The South won the 2019 competition 3-0. The North holds a 14-8 edge in the series dating back to the first match in 1997.

2021 NORTH-SOUTH VOLLEYBALL  ROSTERS

 
    

NORTH

   
    

Player

School

Pos.

Ht.

Ali Adcock

Hazel Green

S

5'7

Kallie Burden

Deshler

OH

5'11

Jaden Dismuke

Geraldine

L

5'6

Rebecca Golden

Mountain Brook

MH

6'1

Anna Hutto

Lawrence County

S

5'8

Dayion Johnson

Jasper

MB

6'0

Alayna Key

Curry

L

5’9

Rya McKinnon

Hoover

OH

5'9

Audrey Rothman

Spain Park

OH

6'4

Akilah Smith

Ramsay

MH

5'0

Arial Smith

Cornerstone

L

4’10

Addisyn Smothers

Addison

OH

5'9

Grace Tapscott

Hartselle

S

5'11

Kaina Thomas

Cullman

OH

5'10

Lexi Weber

Alexandria

MH

6'0

    

COACHES

 
    

Coach

School

  

Andrew Murphy

Central - Florence

  

John Jones

Westminster - Oak Mtn.

  

Sue Marshall

Randolph, Admin.

  
    
    
    

SOUTH

   
    

Player

School

Pos.

Ht.

Rachel Bell

St. Paul's Episcopal

OH

5'9

Ella Broadhead

Bayside Academy

MB

6'1

Ella Bryant

St. Luke's Episcopal

L

5'4

Lillie Casey

Auburn

OH

5'11

Alexia Cole

McGill Toolen

OH

5'8

Grace Hoffman

LAMP

S

5'10

Kate Murray

Fairhope

RS

5'11

Dorsey Parker

UMS-Wright

RS

6'1

Victoria Peters

Kinston

MH

5'11

Juliet Petruzelli

St. Michael Catholic

OH

5'6

Amber Silvers

Baker

MB

5'8

Kathryn Smith

Oak Mountain

S

5'8

Madison Touhey

Thompson

S

6'1

Brianne Wigley

Spanish Fort

L

5'4

Luci Wilkinson

Bayside Academy

L

5’8

    

COACHES

 
    

Coach

School

  

Meredith Donald

St. Luke's Episcopal

  

Kim Moncrief

Elmore County

  

Virginia Franklin

Carver - Montgomery,  Admin.

