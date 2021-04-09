MONTGOMERY – North-South all-star squads for the upcoming 23nd annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Volleyball Games have been selected. The two 15-member teams comprised of 2022 rising seniors were announced by Jamie Lee, Director of the Alabama High School Athletic Directors & Coaches Association (AHSADCA) Thursday.
Locally, Geraldine standout Jaden Dismuke was named the North roster as a libero. Last fall, Dismuke was named to the 3A All-State first team by the Alabama High School Volleyball Coaches Association. This past season she posted 441 digs for the Bulldogs, while collecting 103 kills, and dishing out 81 assists. She helped the Bulldogs to a 25-12 record this past season.
The AHSADCA, which operates under the auspices of the Alabama High School Athletic Association will also host all-star games baseball, softball, boys’ and girls’ soccer, boys’ and girls’ basketball, cross country, tennis and golf during the All-Star Week, July 19-23. The remaining teams to be selected will be announced in the coming weeks.
Coaches for the All-Star volleyball squads are the same coaches selected for the 2020 North-South All-Star competition, which was cancelled last summer due to the COVID 19 Pandemic. The all-star coaching staff includes: (South) Meredith Donald, St. Luke’s Episcopal; Kim Moncrief, Elmore County; and administrative coach Virginia Franklin, Carver-Montgomery; (North) Andrew Murphy, Central-Florence; John Jones, Westminster-Oak Mountain; and administrative coach Sue Marshall, Randolph.
The North-South all-star competition will be live-streamed by the NFHS Network and AHSAA TV Network.
The South won the 2019 competition 3-0. The North holds a 14-8 edge in the series dating back to the first match in 1997.
2021 NORTH-SOUTH VOLLEYBALL ROSTERS
NORTH
Player
School
Pos.
Ht.
Ali Adcock
Hazel Green
S
5'7
Kallie Burden
Deshler
OH
5'11
Jaden Dismuke
Geraldine
L
5'6
Rebecca Golden
Mountain Brook
MH
6'1
Anna Hutto
Lawrence County
S
5'8
Dayion Johnson
Jasper
MB
6'0
Alayna Key
Curry
L
5’9
Rya McKinnon
Hoover
OH
5'9
Audrey Rothman
Spain Park
OH
6'4
Akilah Smith
Ramsay
MH
5'0
Arial Smith
Cornerstone
L
4’10
Addisyn Smothers
Addison
OH
5'9
Grace Tapscott
Hartselle
S
5'11
Kaina Thomas
Cullman
OH
5'10
Lexi Weber
Alexandria
MH
6'0
COACHES
Coach
School
Andrew Murphy
Central - Florence
John Jones
Westminster - Oak Mtn.
Sue Marshall
Randolph, Admin.
SOUTH
Player
School
Pos.
Ht.
Rachel Bell
St. Paul's Episcopal
OH
5'9
Ella Broadhead
Bayside Academy
MB
6'1
Ella Bryant
St. Luke's Episcopal
L
5'4
Lillie Casey
Auburn
OH
5'11
Alexia Cole
McGill Toolen
OH
5'8
Grace Hoffman
LAMP
S
5'10
Kate Murray
Fairhope
RS
5'11
Dorsey Parker
UMS-Wright
RS
6'1
Victoria Peters
Kinston
MH
5'11
Juliet Petruzelli
St. Michael Catholic
OH
5'6
Amber Silvers
Baker
MB
5'8
Kathryn Smith
Oak Mountain
S
5'8
Madison Touhey
Thompson
S
6'1
Brianne Wigley
Spanish Fort
L
5'4
Luci Wilkinson
Bayside Academy
L
5’8
COACHES
Coach
School
Meredith Donald
St. Luke's Episcopal
Kim Moncrief
Elmore County
Virginia Franklin
Carver - Montgomery, Admin.
