JACKSONVILLE — Boaz scored on five of six possessions in the first half en route to a 49-7 thrashing of West Point on Friday night at Jacksonville State’s Burgess-Snow Field.
The game was played at JSU because the new turf at Dr. L.F. Corley Jr. Stadium isn’t ready to play on.
With the win, Boaz improved to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in Class 5A, Region 7 play. West Point fell to 2-1 and 0-1.
The Pirates took the game’s opening series and used eight plays to drive 77 yards for the touchdown, which came on a 51-yard pass from Carter Lambert to T.J. Wills.
West Point drove on its first possession to the Boaz 29-yard line before turning the ball over on downs.
Boaz then took 10 plays notch its next score, a 1-yard run by Eli Jacobs.
The lead was extended to 21-0 on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Tyler Pierce to Jaquan Kelly.
A Korbyn Pitts’ interception set up Jacobs’ second touchdown of the game, a 12-yard run with 3:46 left in the first half to extend the lead to 28-0.
Boaz forced a quick three-and-out on defense and got the ball back at its 48. It took eight plays to add another touchdown before halftime. The touchdown came on a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Pierce to make it 35-0 at halftime.
Pierce added another 1-yard touchdown run midway through the third quarter, and Tyler Osborn added a 1-yard touchdown run of his own for the Pirates’ final touchdown.
Jose Arreguin kicked all seven point-afters for Boaz.
Kelton Washington scored West Point’s only touchdown on a 2-yard run late in the game.
Lambert and Jacobs each rushed for over 100 yards. Lambert rushed for 105 yards on eight carries while Jacobs had 101 yards on 16 carries. Lambert passed for 125 yards, completing 10 of 17 passes.
Washington finished with 155 yards on 30 carries.
Boaz travels to Sardis Friday while West Point plays at Fairview.
