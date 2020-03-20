This is an opinion piece.
I know, it’s been a while since you heard from me. However, I have been ruminating over something for a few months that I need to address.
In this piece I’m calling “getting to know your coroner,” I present my thoughts.
Cody Nugent came across my radar screen when he decided to run for the elected office of Marshall County Coroner. I did a little research on the candidates, and decided to cast my vote for Nugent.
That was the last time my little gray cells rested on him, until I read this provocative headline in The Arab Tribune: “Commissioner Rips Coroner.”
To “Carmen-phrase” (similar to “paraphrase” but with a sarcastic tone and acerbic wit), District 3 County Commissioner David Kelley got his knickers in a wad over what he perceived was a personal attack when Nugent was interviewed after winning the election.
I have read the article several times, and think this is probably the section that bit the commissioner in the bum: “If the county commission and the community had a better idea of everything a county coroner does, Nugent said, he most likely wouldn’t have such a hard time getting funding.”
Kelley stated on record that “the main issue I got today is with the coroner, and his issue with the commission with putting the commission down in his article in (the media),” he said. “That ain’t going to happen,” Kelley said during the commission meeting, prior to the budget vote.
Then, of course, per Robert’s Rules of Order, Commission Chairman James Hutcheson called a halt to the inflammatory comments under a “point of order” rule, and they got back to business. Hahaha, I’m kidding!
This is Marshall County, and we love a good donnybrook. While making the statement, everyone in the commission chambers remained silent.
Then Kelley continued speaking directly to the stunned Nugent.
Not only did Kelley state on record that “the main issue I got today is with the coroner” during the meeting, he also thinly veiled a threat to pull funding next year, “‘And, I just a — I will vote for this budget today, but I would suggest you look at your budget next year,’” Kelley said, staring at Nugent.
Fight!
I called Nugent’s office after reading the article, and immediately received a return call. I found Nugent to be very humble, thankful, and respectful of all the commission does for the county, including increasing his budget.
Not one word about the “incident” came from his mouth. He wanted only to talk about where the coroner’s office, staff and offerings are currently, as compared to his vision for the future.
One of the first things Nugent did that helped our entire community was streamlining the death certificate paperwork and putting it online.
Yep, it’s 2020, and we have just now discovered electronic data in the coroner’s office. Health professionals, especially nurses, all over the county applaud this change.
It’s no mistake that our new coroner is only the third in the last 40 years, since he pulls down an impressive 87-cents per hour.
The 2019 budget for the coroner was $23,300.
In 2020, it was raised to $43,600.
Limestone County, a bit smaller by population than Marshall, budgets almost $84,000.
This tells me that our county commission didn’t do him a huge favor by putting sunshine and rainbows in Nugent’s budget, but merely made a good step in funding his team more appropriately.
With all of this headache, why on earth would anyone spend more on an election campaign than a year’s salary?
Love of service, compassion for families, and the desire to find the truth during some very hard situations.
Oh, and if you actually have some resources to assist you to do all of this, all the better. All of the deputy coroners are unpaid.
Nugent’s first request was to have workman’s compensation for his deputies, in the event they are injured on the job. The coroner office staff is unpaid. He uses his own computer because the county didn’t provide him one.
He sits in a borrowed office in the sheriff’s building. He relies on local hospitals to store bodies because there is no morgue in Marshall County.
The Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences stopped transporting bodies to cut their own budget, putting even more strain on already absent resources.
What does our coroner want us to know?
How many people in Marshall County die, how they die, what is their age/gender/race/income level, are drugs involved, if yes, which ones?
There is a ton of data and statistics that can be used by law enforcement, social services, non-profits, and community organizers and leaders. He wants to tell us the trouble spots, trends, concerns and issues that are literally a matter of life and death.
He wants to educate us on how to live better lives, for a longer time, through his data from the deceased. Go online and search for the Jefferson County Coroner Annual Report, and you will get a glimpse of Cody Nugent’s vision for Marshall County.
He just needs support.
Did you learn anything while reading this?
Commissioner Kelley, that’s what Cody Nugent wants. He wants enough money to fund his office, the tools needed to do the daily business of a county coroner, support from the commission to educate the public on the vital need of the office, and he wants this with no open hostility from one of the very members who should be 100% behind him all the way.
As it should be.
Carmen Milligan is a columnist for The Arab Tribune.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.