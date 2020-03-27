This is an opinion piece.
Wednesday afternoon, I witnessed The Reporter managing editor Taylor Beck and staff writer Daniel Taylor avert a local panic by utilizing their skills as trained journalists.
Around 5 o’clock, the Alabama Department of Public Health posted on its website an updated list of coronavirus cases in the state. The department listed 35 cases for Marshall County, which had no reported cases Tuesday.
Taylor and Daniel both questioned the validity of that number, realizing an ADPH employee could have made a mistake when entering the number for Marshall County.
Daniel picked up his phone and called the ADPH state office in Montgomery to verify the 35 cases, while Taylor reached out to Claudette DeMuth, marketing director for Marshall Medical Centers, to ask what she knew about the number.
In less than half an hour, my co-workers learned Marshall County didn’t have 35 coronavirus cases. They discovered there was only one confirmed case at that time, although the number later grew to three.
By 6 o’clock, the ADPH corrected its list to reflect one coronavirus case in Marshall County. Maybe the department would’ve caught its mistake without Daniel’s call, but I believe his inquiry helped speed the process.
The excellent reporting by Taylor and Daniel provides more evidence of why local residents can trust The Reporter for accurate reporting during these unprecedented days in which we’re living.
I’ve worked for The Reporter for almost 32 years, and it’s always been our mission to deliver news in a fair, accurate and timely manner. When we make mistakes, we own up to them.
We are not fake news, a term that’s used often to describe the media in 2020. We’re your friends, neighbors, fellow church members and the folks you run into at the grocery store. We’re invested in this community like you and are impacted by the news too, so it’s important to us to get the story right.
We appreciate all of you who trust us to be your local news source. Many of you have shared encouraging words with us through phone calls, texts, emails or social media during this time, and they’ve helped strengthen our resolve as we report about the pandemic.
ECBOE extends
Harris’ contract
During its March meeting, the Etowah County Board of Education approved a new three-year principal contract for Hope Harris, the principal of Carlisle Elementary School.
The new contract is effective July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2023.
Hope succeeded the legendary Donna Johnson as Carlisle’s principal and has done a tremendous job. My son, James, is a kindergarten student at Carlisle, and Hope’s leadership of the school has impressed me.
Hope’s husband, Ty, teaches and coaches at Sardis High School. Ty’s father, Woodrow Harris, is among the first persons I met when I came to work for The Reporter.
Woodrow represented Sardis, Carlisle and Whiteboro on the Etowah County Board of Education for 24 years before retiring. Doug Sherrod succeeded Woodrow and is in his second term serving those schools.
Shannon J. Allen is sports editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
