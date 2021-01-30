Jovial. You were drawn to him. He lit up the room.
An outpouring of love and support from the Sand Mountain community has shone since Wednesday evening, when Albertville junior KeeJay Blount tragically passed away at the far-too-young age of 17 on Wednesday night.
Blount’s teammates and coaches took to social media in the hours following his passing to remember and honor a friend, teammate, and personality that anybody who interacted with him could not forget.
“Truly one of the kindest souls I’ve ever had the privilege of calling a friend,” Albertville teammate Jackson Godwin posted on Twitter. “KeeJay loved every single person he came in contact with, and there wasn’t a single person who didn’t love him back. He’s making Jesus laugh like he’s never laughed before right now.”
Even those who didn’t know Blount long were struck by his personality and the way he carried himself, including new Albertville football coach Chip English, who had gotten to meet KeeJay over his first three weeks on the job.
“It’s been very tough,” English said. “I won’t act like I had this long relationship with KeeJay, but I can tell you this: In my three weeks of experiencing him, he was a special young man. And what made him special was that he made other people feel special, and that’s a gift that everybody doesn’t have, but he had it.
“When you meet a guy like that, you’re drawn to him, and other people are as well.”
Blount sat out the football season this past fall but had made plans to re-join the Aggies this season. At 6-foot-3, 280 pounds, he was expected to be a key component to the Albertville offensive line.
But even beyond the football field, Blount was someone who made a lasting impact on everyone in Albertville and the surrounding area.
“Our hearts are broken after hearing this tragic news tonight,” Douglas coach Brandon Lyles said on Twitter Wednesday. “KeeJay had such a kind spirit and smile that could light up a room. I’m grateful to have met this young man. Praying for him and his family.”
Former Albertville head football coach Cliff Mitchell echoed those sentiments, having known KeeJay since seventh grade and watching him develop into the young man he had become over the five years they two had interacted.
“He was a wonderful kid, and even better person,” Mitchell said. “He lit up any room that he came into, he had a great personality, and a huge jovial laugh when he came in. He was always in a good mood and trying to keep everybody picked up all the time.
“He had a huge personality that everybody gravitated to. You won’t find anybody who would say a cross word about KeeJay.”
Mitchell, along with English and around 20 other adults, addressed the Albertville football team on Thursday morning after news of KeeJay’s passing the previous night, and said the school has brought in help from outside Albertville High School to help any students or faculty that may need it, including youth pastors and outside counselors.
“He had an impact on the students, his teammates, his Aggie family in regard to teachers and administration,” English said. “And it’s been evident how much he’ll be missed. Different people were close to him than others, so there’s different levels of pain, different emotions, and different ways of handling things. There’s not a right or wrong way to handle it, but the one thing we can do is stick together and be there for one another.”
English also said that the Albertville football team will honor KeeJay’s memory this fall, but how they plan to do so has not been determined yet, but that doing so will help to ensure that KeeJay won’t be forgotten by those closest to him.
“How we remember him is going to be important to the heeling process,” English added. “And shows his family and friends what he meant to everyone.”
Blount’s visitation will be today from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lifepoint Church, with the funeral service at 1 p.m in the Lifepoint Church auditorium. Live streaming will be available at the Lifepoint Coffee House, on the Lifepoint Church Facebook page, and at the Albertville Fine Arts Center for student and faculty at Albertville High School.
