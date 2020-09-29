The Albertville defense delivered the Built Ford Tough Play of the Week for the high school football games of Sept. 25 in The Reporter’s coverage area.
Alexander Ford in Boaz sponsors the new weekly feature.
The Aggie offense and defense made several clutch plays in a 34-33 double-overtime victory over archrival Boaz. Albertville rallied from a 21-6 third-quarter deficit.
In the second overtime, Aggie quarterback Ben Allen ran 10 yards for the go-ahead touchdown, and Alex Mateo kicked the extra point to give AHS a 34-27 advantage.
Boaz’s Kadin Bennefield cut it to 34-33 with a 3-yard TD run on fourth-and-goal. The Pirates chose to go for two points, and that’s when junior defensive back Elijah Moss and senior linebacker Cade Boman stepped up for the Aggies and earned Play of the Week honors by tackling Bennefield short of the goal line to seal the victory.
The game-saving stop secured places for Boman and Moss in the Aggies’ roll call of heroic performances in the history of the Backyard Brawl.
