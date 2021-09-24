Joey Baker, of Albertville, has announced his candidacy as a Republican for the Alabama State House of Representatives (District 26).
Mr. Baker is currently serving his third year as Marshall County Commissioner for District 4.
“It has been a goal of mine to make a difference for the people in this area and I feel like I have accomplished quite a bit these past three years in office, but I think I could do even more as a State Representative. I know how important it is for the legislative body to have a good working relationship with the commission and local city councils and I fully intend to make that a priority if elected.
“I believe I could make a difference in district 26 by working with the local legislators and those in Montgomery to ensure positive outcomes for this area. If elected I will work diligently to ensure the integrity of the office.”
During his tenure, Mr. Baker completed the legal mandate education requirements his first year in office as well as completing mitigation training through the Marshall County Emergency Management Agency (EMA). He is also the current Vice Chair of the Commissioner, and some of the items the commission has accomplished are:
-Secured funding for every school in Marshall County to have a School Resource Officer
-Secured a $5 million bond for remodeling of the Marshall County Jail
-Approved a pay raise for all Marshall County employees
-Currently in the process of remodeling the Marshall County Animal Shelter
-Approved a tag office in the city of Boaz
-Approved moving the polling location at the old Boaz Recreation Center to the new Boaz Recreation Center
-Upgraded countywide equipment
Other items Mr. Baker has accomplished specifically in District 4 over the last 3 years are:
-Will have spent an estimated $3,352,468.64 on a total of 40 road and bridge improvement projects after all projects are completed
-Was able to save over $200,000 his first year in office on the Martling Gap road pavement project and put those funds towards the paving of another road project in the district
-Replaced multiple cross drains that were deteriorating to ensure proper drainage
-Requested a road study on Martling Road and Hustleville Highway that warranted a 4-way stop (project was recently completed)
-In the mitigation process of adding a storm shelter in the Alder Springs Community
-Currently working with the Envirotac South Company on a product that will improve the base of roads to extend the life of a road
-Cleared right of ways at Swayback Bridge on Hustleville Road and Martling Gap Road
The following items are projects Mr. Baker is currently putting in place to be completed within the next 4 years with Invest in Alabama Counties (IAC) funding:
-Work with Northeast Water Authority to install water lines in rural parts of the county where there is currently no access to public water
-Paint inside of water tank at Northeast Water Authority
-Work with Asbury Water Authority to add a new water tank to support the demand in the area
Joey Baker is a lifelong citizen of Marshall County, and is the son of Frank and Mary Baker, of Albertville. He recently celebrated his 35th wedding anniversary with his wife Laura (Maddox) Baker. He has a daughter Lindsey Baker Allred (husband Wes) and son Ethan Baker (wife Hannah) and one granddaughter Ella Jo Baker.
Mr. Baker graduated in 1982 from Albertville High School and joined the Air Force in 1985,where he spent 3 years at Yokota Air Base in Japan and 1 year at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware. On his return to Albertville he started his own business and worked in the poultry industry for more than 20 years. After selling his business, he worked in both the automotive and electrical fields before becoming a county commissioner in 2018.
Baker is a member of Asbury United Methodist Church where he serves on the cemetery committee and he also attends First Presbyterian Church in Albertville.
