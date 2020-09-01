West End quarterback Eli Pearce has led his team to a 2-0 start on the 2020 high school football season by accounting for 10 touchdowns in wins over Susan Moore and Pleasant Valley.
On Aug. 28, Pearce rushed for four touchdowns and passed for two, propelling the Patriots to a 38-22 triumph over Pleasant Valley. Pearce’s performance earned The Reporter/Sand Mountain Toyota Player of the Week award for games in week one.
Pearce ran 11 times for 112 yards and touchdowns of 9, 13, 32 and 32 yards.
He finished 9-of-18 passing for 131 yards, including TD throws of 4 yards to Jacob Camacho and 19 yards to Trevor Willett.
Other top performances from games in week one were:
West End Patriots
Isaiah Roberson rushed 12 times for 121 yards in the victory over Pleasant Valley. He racked up nine tackles and forced a fumble on defense.
Marty Wooten and Hunter Tucker topped the Patriots with 12 tackles apiece.
Willett registered 10 tackles and two tackles for loss, and he also recovered a fumble.
Douglas Eagles
Jonathan Fountaine with 134 yards and Dakota Stewart with 73 led the Eagles’ rushing attack in a 48-6 whipping of Brindlee Mountain. Douglas gained 302 yards on the ground.
Stewart ran 28 and 34 yards for touchdowns, and Fountaine scored on a 93-yard sprint. Fountaine contributed a fumble recovery that set up a touchdown, and Logan Pate grabbed an interception that led to a touchdown.
Jaycob Calloway rushed for a pair of scores and also recorded a safety on defense.
Geraldine Bulldogs
Anthony Baldwin and Sebastian Totherow both rushed for more than 100 yards as Geraldine pounded Westminster Christian 30-7.
Baldwin gained 122 yards and scored two touchdowns on 24 attempts. Totherow carried eight times for 110 yards and one score.
The Bulldogs intercepted four passes, two of them by Troy Willoughby, who returned one 25 yards for a touchdown.
Bo Harper and Jaxon Colvin each picked off a pass.
Guntersville Wildcats
The Wildcats opened the season by intercepting five passes, an effort that helped them rout Arab 35-9.
Brandon Fussell picked off three passes, returning one 32 yards for a pick-six. Jerrell Williamson returned an interception 37 yards for a score, and Mackenley Hampton added an interception.
Cole McCarty made the most of his first start as the Wildcats’ quarterback, as he passed for 215 yards and three touchdowns. His scoring tosses covered 34 and 14 yards to Jack Harris, and 14 yards to Fussell.
Logan Pate rushed for 137 yards on 23 attempts.
Boaz Pirates
Junior Lankford recovered a pair of fumbles, with one of them setting up a scoring drive, in Boaz’s 28-21 overtime loss to Madison County.
Kadin Bennefield scored on a pair of 1-yard runs. Bennefield (67 yards) and Eli Jacobs (78) combined to rush for 145 yards.
