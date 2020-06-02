Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms addressing the media Friday night following riotous protests in Atlanta:
“Let me just speak to what’s happening here today. Above everything else, I am a mother. I am a mother to four black children in America, one of whom is 18 years old.
“And when I saw the murder of George Floyd, I hurt like a mother would hurt. And on yesterday, when I heard there were rumors about violent protests in Atlanta, I did what a mother would do.
“I called my son and I said, ‘Where are you?’ I said, ‘I cannot protect you,’ and black boys shouldn’t be out today. So you’re not going to out-concern me and out-care me about where we are in America.
“I wear this each and every day, and I pray over my children each and every day. So what I see happening on the streets of Atlanta is not Atlanta.
“This is not a protest. This is not in the spirit of Martin Luther King Jr. This is chaos. A protest has purpose. When Dr. King was assassinated, we didn’t do this to our city. So if you love this city – this city that has had a legacy of black mayors and black police chiefs and people who care about this city, where more than 50% of the business owners in metro Atlanta are minority business owners — if you care about this city, then go home. And pray that somebody like Reverend (Joe) Beasley will come and talk to you and give you some instructions on what a protest should look like and how you effectuate change in America… You’re not honoring the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and the civil rights movement. You’re not protesting anything running out with brown liquor in your hands and breaking windows in this city. T.I., Killer Mike own half the Westside.
“So when you burn down this city, you’re burning down our community!
“If you want change in America, go and register to vote! Show up at the polls on June 9! Do it in November! That is the change we need in this country.
“You are disgracing our city, you are disgracing the life of George Floyd and every other person who has been killed in this country! We are better than this! We’re better than this as a city, we are better than this as a country.”
Mayor Randall Woodfin, Monday following riotous protests in Birmingham:
“No one deserved what happened last night [in] the city we call home – Birmingham. George Floyd – his name is what we should be calling, and justice for his family, justice for him. Justice, period, is what we should be talking about.”
U.S. Congressman Robert Aderholt (AL-District 4):
“The death of George Floyd is unacceptable, as anyone can see from the video that was taken at the scene. It is tragic. Many have turned to peaceful protest as a way to highlight this injustice. Furthermore, peaceful protest is something we all respect and something that is guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution. However, violent elements that are bent on theft and mindless destruction, in many cases toward the people they claim to care for, have no place in our society.”
Alabama head football coach Nick Saban:
“We’re at an important moment for our country, and now is the time for us to choose kindness, tolerance, understanding, empathy and most importantly ... it’s time to love each other. Every life is precious, and we must understand we have so many more things that unite us than divide us... The ultimate future of our nation is in our hands, and like the teams I’ve been privileged to coach, we must depend on and respect each other no matter our differences. We must come together as a society and treat one another with respect and dignity.”
Auburn head football coach Gus Malzahn:
“We need to use our influence for positive change in our country, which is much needed right now. Our student-athletes deserve it. Their children, grandchildren and future generations deserve it.”
Former LSU quarterback, Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow:
“The black community needs our help. They have been unheard for far too long. Open your ears, listen and speak. This isn’t politics. This is human rights.”
Hall of Fame basketball player Michael Jordan:
“I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. I see and feel everyone’s pain, outrage and frustration. I stand with those who are calling out the ingrained racism and violence toward people of color in our country. We have had enough.
“I don’t have the answers, but our collective voices show strength and inability to be divided by others. We must listen to each other, show compassion and empathy and never turn our backs on senseless brutality. We need to continue peaceful expressions against injustice and demand accountability. Our unified voice needs to put pressure on our leaders to change our laws, or else we need to use our vote to create systematic change. Every one of us needs to be part of the solution, and we must work together to ensure justice for all.”
Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin:
“God, we pray for hearts that have grown cold and indifferent.”
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney:
“Love doesn’t seek color. Hate does… We absolutely, absolutely, absolutely must come together.”
We couldn’t have said it better.
