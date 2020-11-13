Beverly Bishop
Sardis City
Beverly Bishop, 82, of Sardis City, died Nov. 11, 2020, at her home.
Services will be Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bros. Bob Huffstutler and Huey Bowen officiating. Burial will follow in Smith Chapel of Sardis City.
Survivors include her husband, Gilbert Bishop; daughters, Diana Huffstutler (Bobby), Brenda Corbin (Charles) and Cheryl Bowen (Huey); sons, Jeff Bishop (Sandy) and Michael Bishop; 11 grandchildren; and 26 great-grandchildren.
Chad Moore
Boaz
Chad Moore, 38, of Whitesboro Road., Boaz, died November 9, 2020, at UAB Medical Center.
Funeral services were Thursday, Nov. 12, at the McRae Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Tex Martin officiating. Burial followed in Hillcrest Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife, Angie Kelley Moore, of Boaz; children, Dalton Moore, Kason Moore, Tyson Moore, Justin Fuller and Caroline Brewer; his parents, Glenda and Chuck Lynn of Boaz; brothers, Michael Lynn and Karen, of Jemison, Justin Moore, of Boaz, and Bryant O’Donnell, of Boaz; sisters, Jamie Stephens, of Albertville, and Kimberly Connell (Michael), of Clanton; mother-in-law, Paula Nichols; sisters-in-law, Michelle Jackson and Deanna Lightsey (Charles); and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Chad Moore Memorial Sons Fund in care of Liberty Bank.
David Eric Young
Albertville
David Eric Young, 58, of Albertville, died Nov. 10, 2020, at his home.
Services were Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home with Bros. J.L. Colquitt and Eddie Moore officiating. Burial followed in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include his brothers, James Young (Valerie Kay), Paul Edward Young, Jimmy L. Young (Rebecca) and Michael Wayne Young (Rebecca J.).
Johnny Paul Yates
Attalla
Johnny Paul Yates, 73, of Attalla, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his home.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at Etowah Memorial Chapel with burial to follow at Butler Cemetery. Rev. Rickey Fowler and Rev. Nick Bayne will be officiating.
Visitation will be 11:30 until 1 Saturday before the service.
Survivors include his daughter, Melissa Dunn (Kip); and one grandson.
Sherman “Sonny” Hunt
Pine Ridge
Sherman “Sonny” Hunt, 81 of Pine Ridge, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, died Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at his residence.
Services were Friday, Nov. 13, at Rainsville Funeral Home.
Survivors include his wife, Nancy Pickering Hunt, of Pine Ridge; sons, Anthony L. Hunt, and Martin Hunt (Julie Parsley), both of Columbus, Ohio; daughter, Lisa Ann Hunt Porch (John), of Scottsboro; step-sons, Bobby Grimes (Diane), of Dawson, and Michael Grimes, of Georgia; step-daughters, Becky Benefield, of Fort Payne, Brenda Nelson (Eddie) of Dawson, Patricia McDaniels, of Georgia, Krisina Pickering Price (Ed) of Chattanooga, Tennessee, and Renee Pickering Fraser of Trenton, Georgia; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and step-grandchildren.
Brenda S. Mayo
Boaz
Brenda S. Mayo, 69, of Boaz, died Nov. 10, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Friday, Nov. 13, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Hal Mahan officiating. Burial followed in Rock Springs Cemetery.
Survivors include her son, Brandon Shane Mayo; and a brother, Edward Humphries (Sheila).
Joann Webb
Albertville
Joann Webb, 75, of Albertville, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Service will be Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. at Marshall Memorial Funeral Home with burial to follow in Marshall Memory Gardens.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Webb; sons, Billy Thomas (Patty) and Bobby Thomas (Kellie); multiple grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Buddy Birdsong (Judy); and sister, Geneva Hale (Dan).
Ronnie Justice
Albertville
Ronnie Justice, 69, of Albertville, died Nov. 12, 2020, at his residence.
Visitation and the funeral will be Monday, Nov. 16, at the Adams Brown Service Funeral Home beginning at 10 a.m.
There will be no burial as the family has chosen cremation.
Survivors include his brother, Ricky Justice (Jane); two sisters, Lisa Lynn O’Connor (Mack) and Lori Leigh Justice; four daughters;four sons; 26 grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
