The Sand Mountain area will be well-represented at this week's Regional softball tournaments, with three more teams punching their tickets to the next round over the weekend.
After Sardis and Douglas claimed spots last week Thursday, the weekend saw Geraldine claim the 3A Area 12 championship, while Fyffe and Guntersville finished as the runner-up in their area tournaments to advance to this week's games.
The Bulldogs entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed, but rolled over their opponents, giving up just two runs in their three games to claim the trophy.
Geraldine opened the week with a 15-0 thrashing of Hokes Bluff in the opening round, then followed that up in the semifinals with a 15-0 throttling of Glencoe to reach the title game and secure their Regional spot.
In the find round, the Bulldogs made no doubts about the title, romping past Glencoe by a final of 12-2 in five innings to secure the crown.
In the title game win, Gracey Johnson and Lydia West shined at the plate for the Bulldogs, with Johnson going 4 for 4 with a home run, five RBIs and three runs scored, while West belted a pair of home runs as part of a 3 for 4 day that saw her collect four RBIs and score three times. Jaden Dismuke had a triple and a double as part of a 3 for 4 day that included three runs scored.
While the offense was rolling with a run in every inning, West shined in the circle, giving up just one earned run, scattering six hits, and fanning six batters in the title clincher.
The Bulldogs will enter the Regional round with a record of 19-12-1, and await their first round opponent. They will open play at Regionals on Friday at 9 a.m.
Fyffe locks down Regional spot with runner-up showing
The Fyffe Red Devils will also be advancing to Regionals next week after claiming second at the 3A Area 14 tournament at Plainview.
The Devils opened the tournament with a wild 12-8 win over Sylvania in the opening round, then dropped a 10-0 decision to Plainview in the semifinals to fall into loser-out play.
With their season on the line, Fyffe got a rematch against Sylvania, and came up big at the plate in a 10-7 win, highlighted by a big third inning.
Fyffe jumped out to a quick 3-1 lead after a run in the first then two in the second, then blew the game open with a five-run third inning to take an 8-1 lead they did not relinquish.
In that third inning Lauren Webb roped a two-run double, and Olivia Wilks blasted a two-run home run as the Red Devils held off a Rams rally to punch their ticket into the finals.
In that semifinal win, Wilks finished 3 for 3, later adding a solo home run to finish the day with four RBIs.
Fyffe's dreams of an Area title were thwarted in the finals however, as once again they fell to Plainview by a final score of 10-0.
The Red Devils will enter the Regional round with a record of 24-12-2, and await their first round opponent. They will also open play at Regionals on Friday at 9 a.m.
Guntersville rallies to continue season
Entering the 5A Area 14 tournament as the top-seed, it was not an easy road for the Guntersville Wildcats, who dropped their opener in the seminfinals to Brewer by an 8-2 margin, then held off Fairview in a thriller in loser-out play to clinch a Regional berth.
The Wildcats fell behind early, but a big fourth inning gave them the boost they needed to pull out a 5-4 win and a spot in the next round.
After scoring the game's opening run, the 'Cats conceded a pair to Fairview to fall behind 2-1. The score remained 2-1 until the third when Anna Vandergriff lined a double to left to bring home the tying run to make it 2-2.
In their next at-bat, the 'Cats came up big, with Ivey Marsh breaking the tie on an RBI single for a 3-2 lead, then Vandergriff coming up clutch again with her second double in as many innings, plating two for the 5-2 lead.
Those runs were enough for Brittany Slaten, who did not give up and earned run in the, fanning 11 to earn the win, slamming the door shut in the seventh by setting down Fairview in order.
The win put Guntersville into the final where they fell by a 3-0 final to Brewer, settling for the runner-up spot.
Guntersville will advance to Wednesday's Regional at Florence with an 11-15 record, and will take the field for their first game at noon on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.