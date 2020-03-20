IT absolutely hate that schools and governments have been closed and all sporting and non-sporting events have been canceled due to the coronavirus. But I especially hate it for our high school seniors.
I was in your shoes not too long ago.
After the winter break, there’s this sense of excitement and anxiety that floods the soul of a senior that can’t be explained. Caps and gowns are ready to be ordered for graduation — if not already — and spring sports are about to be in full bloom.
But for the class of 2020, it’s been different.
It’s been devastating.
But it’s necessary.
Although heartbreaking, closing the schools and shutting certain places down is crucial to help flatten the curve of spreading COVID-19.
Many believe the action of governments across every level is an overreaction, but I disagree.
I know COVID-19 has drawn comparisons to the flu, but I’m not sure those are quite fair.
Even the world’s leading health experts haven’t been able to put their finger on everything that’s going on. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention states how the virus spreads may vary, so it advises to stay at least six feet apart to be cautious. The exact severity of the illness is still unknown as well.
In addition to a laundry list of unknowns, the biggest problem causing turmoil across the U.S. and around the globe is the unfortunate truth that there’s no confirmed vaccine for COVID-19, but there have been reports of possible antidotes being tested soon.
Steps taken by federal, state and local governments aren’t an overreaction because, as we’ve all heard, “it’s better to be safe than sorry.” Even if it only saves one life, I’m for whatever safety measures required.
Some might disagree, saying, “It’s just one life.” But what if that “one life” is yours? I bet you’d start thinking differently.
I am aware of what this is doing to our economy and the possibility of it becoming worse before getting better, but something I recently learned while speaking with my financial advisor has encouraged me. Our economy has always rebounded, even after the market takes the deepest of plunges, and there is no reason to believe the coronavirus’ impact will be an exception. We just have to be patient.
The only overreaction I’ve seen has been on the part of the people. Within 24 hours of learning there was a case confirmed in Montgomery, grocery stores and supermarkets across Sand Mountain were practically ransacked and left desolate, and for no good reason at that. Alabama’s State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said there was no need to hoard. Citizens shouldn’t buy more than a week’s worth of groceries at a time.
During his press conference Tuesday, Harris told Alabamians to hunker down, and I think we should follow orders.
While there’s good reason to be concerned and even a little scared, I implore members of our community to stay calm and keep your composure.
If we adhere to the social distancing guidelines set by the CDC and Alabama Department of Public Health and work together, getting through this time of darkness could be one of the brightest moments in history.
Taylor Beck is managing editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at taylor.beck@sandmountainreporter.com.
